New Fort Buchanan Initiative Identifies Home-Educating Military Families to Enhance Support

Photo By Chul (Chuck) Yang | Homeschool students observe a homemade alarm clock made with a tomato on Jan. 25, 2023. The students were testing the electrical conductivity on various substances. (Photo by Nicki Cheney) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Chul (Chuck) Yang | Homeschool students observe a homemade alarm clock made with a tomato on Jan. 25,...... read more read more

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FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico — With the new school year approaching and no comprehensive, official registry of students educated at home on the island, the U.S. Army has launched a survey to identify and support military families involved in home education in Puerto Rico. The initiative addresses a growing need to provide appropriate educational resources and effective support to a segment of the military community that currently lacks formal visibility.

The survey is open to active-duty personnel, Reserve and National Guard members, Department of the Army civilians, contractors, and their families. All are eligible to receive free assistance through the Army School Liaison Office in Puerto Rico.

According to Johns Hopkins University, approximately 12 percent of military families chose home education during the 2023–2024 school year, compared with 6 percent among the general population nationwide.

According to the Home School Legal Defense Association (HSLDA), families in Puerto Rico are not required to register with any government agency, making it impossible to maintain a complete, official, and up-to-date record of students educated at home. This reality underscores the need for the Army’s survey to accurately identify families who require support.

Janmarie Crespo Colón, the Army School Liaison Officer in Puerto Rico, leads the local survey effort and serves as the link between military families, local schools, and Fort Buchanan leadership.

“Each military family has unique circumstances, and our role is to help them navigate the educational system—whether traditional or home-based—with confidence and support,” Crespo said. “This survey will help us understand our home education community and develop services that truly meet their needs.”

The survey data will help the Army organize specialized workshops, strengthen parent support networks, and expand access to educational resources both on and off post. Planned topics include preparing high school transcripts and meeting college admissions requirements for students educated at home.

The initiative also aims to broaden access to Child and Youth Services (CYS) facilities, including art rooms, gyms, and other educational spaces that support socialization and collaborative learning.

As part of the effort, the Army will host its first gathering of military families with children educated at home on August 6 at Fort Buchanan, while the survey remains open.

“Once families connect with us, they stay engaged through workshops, communications, and community activities. We are here to serve them,” Crespo said.

Military families may participate in the home education survey at: https://forms.osi.apps.mil/r/u2sF956Qph

For direct assistance, they may contact the School Liaison Office at (787) 707‑3400 or email fortbuchanan_schoolliaison@army.mil.

With an annual operating budget of approximately $500 million, Fort Buchanan supports about 15,000 service members, including active-duty personnel, Reservists, the Puerto Rico National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve. The installation’s mission is to enable readiness and support the deployment of military personnel anywhere, anytime.