Groves appointed chief of staff, promoted to general officer

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Chloe Ochs | Col. Ash Groves, center, chief of the Air staff at Joint Force Headquarters-Kentucky, is pinned with the rank of brigadier general by family members during a promotion ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., June 7, 2026. Groves previously served as headquarters’ director of Air staff. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chloe Ochs) see less | View Image Page

Ash Groves was promoted to the rank of brigadier general and formally assumed responsibility as chief of staff for the Air Component at Joint Force Headquarters, Kentucky National Guard, during a ceremony here June 7.

Groves previously served as director of the Air staff at Joint Force Headquarters. He is replacing U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Mary Decker, who retired from military service last year.

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Haldane Lamberton, adjutant general of the Kentucky National Guard, praised Groves during the ceremony, calling him “instrumental” and “a terrific example of what our organization should aspire to be.”

Lamberton cited Groves’ key contributions to mobility missions worldwide, including the successful stand-up of the 123rd Contingency Response Group while serving as its director of operations. Groves also filled crucial leadership roles in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, deploying to Afghanistan as U.S. Central Command director of mobility forces, and serving as liaison officer for the U.S. Air Force Tanker Airlift Control Center.

“We are quite simply a better organization for quality folks like him,” said Lamberton, who officiated the ceremony in the Fuel Cell Hangar at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base. “I feel blessed to have members like him in our organization.”

Groves enlisted in the active-duty Air Force in 1997, serving in aircraft maintenance as a crew chief before earning a commission through Air Force Officer Training School in 2001. He then worked as an aircraft maintenance and munitions officer, supporting Operations Anaconda, Iraqi Freedom, Noble Eagle and Southern Watch.

He transferred to the Kentucky Air Guard in 2004, where he has served as commander of the 123rd Maintenance Squadron and 123rd Maintenance Group. In 2021, he directed the 123rd Airlift Wing’s conversion from legacy C-130H Hercules aircraft to the modern C-130J Super Hercules. Later, he was appointed director of strategic plans and programming at Joint Force Headquarters.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Groves addressed the men and women of the Kentucky Air Guard, with whom he’s served through countless deployments, posts and locations around the world.

“From my initial enlistment in ’97 and my commission years later, with every supervisor and leader, and every task or assignment, I can look back now and see there was purpose,” Groves said.

“To my mentors, commanders, peers and the outstanding men and women I’ve had the privilege of serving alongside in my career, thank you for your leadership, friendship and trust. Every success attributed to me is really a reflection of your professionalism, dedication and commitment to the mission.

“Promotions are never an individual achievement,” he continued. “While today my name is on the program, it represents sacrifice, support and mentorship of countless others who are connected to making this moment.”

Groves’ promotion and appointment were effective May 8.