Dutch CHOD: 'We must change the way we do business' during RSA talks

Photo By Kaitlyn Newsum | The Chief of Defense of the Netherlands, Gen. Onno Eichelsheim, met with leaders across Redstone Arsenal last week, with discussions covering topics from modernization and sustainment to beekeeping and America's 250th birthday. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Kaitlyn Newsum | The Chief of Defense of the Netherlands, Gen. Onno Eichelsheim, met with leaders...... read more read more

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – The Chief of Defense of the Netherlands, Gen. Onno Eichelsheim, met with leaders across Redstone Arsenal last week, with discussions covering topics from modernization and sustainment to beekeeping and America's 250th birthday.

During an office call with Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, commanding general of Army Materiel Command, the two leaders talked about parallel wins and challenges surrounding industrial base transformation, logistics and materiel readiness.

Mohan emphasized AMC's global mission and the command's pivotal role as the "blue-collar workforce of the United States Army," highlighting the mission to deliver ready combat formations, reimagine the organic industrial base and enhance the Soldier experience.

Eichelsheim was excited to learn how AMC is delivering advanced manufacturing solutions to the tactical edge—highlighted by 3D-printed barracks, artificial intelligence integration, and enhanced telemaintenance. Mohan touched on the right-to-repair fight and the potential to utilize reverse-engineering to enable the Army to fix its own equipment. He also highlighted AMC's rapid advances in artificial intelligence-enabled maintenance tools, including Artificial Intelligence Assisted Maintenance and Checkmate, which help Soldiers quickly diagnose faults and improve data quality.

"Data is king - clean data is king," Mohan emphasized.

Eichelsheim shared parallel challenges in sustaining high-readiness forces and modernizing logistics systems, noting that both nations face increasing pressure on industrial capacity and spare-parts availability.

"We have to change the way we do business," Eichelsheim said, outlining how legacy systems and approaches create a hamstrung force.

The visit included talks with AMC, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, U.S. Army Security Assistance Command, U.S. Space Command and the Missile Defense Agency.

These engagements underscored Redstone Arsenal’s four core competencies of worldwide logistics, space operations and missile defense, intelligence and homeland defense, and research, development, test and evaluation. Leaders reaffirmed continued cooperation between the Department of War, U.S. Army and the Netherlands in strengthening readiness and shared security priorities.