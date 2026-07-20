75th Field Artillery Brigade Marks 105 Years of Combat Readiness

Photo By Cpl. Emaney Wilson | 75th Field Artillery Brigade (75th FAB) celebrate it's 105th unit birthday with multiple units July 21, 2026, on Fort Sill, Oklahoma. 75th FAB celebrated it's 105th birthday with a birthday cake and opening remarks from the Brigade Commander. 75th FAB is the world's most lethal artillery formation, providing sustained, expeditionary lethality anywhere, anytime, to support the III Armored Corps. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Emaney Wilson)&#xD;&#xA; see less | View Image Page

FORT SILL, Okla. - The 75th Field Artillery Brigade celebrated its 105th birthday on July 21, 2026, commemorating more than a century of service, readiness, and transformation, while embracing new initiatives to strengthen the force for the future.

Throughout its storied history, the brigade has deployed in support of major campaigns, including World War II, Operations Desert Storm, Iraqi Freedom, Spartan Shield, and Inherent Resolve, as well as recent missions alongside NATO allies in Eastern Europe. While its combat power is defined by advanced rocket and missile systems, the Diamond Brigade recognizes that its greatest strength has always been its Soldiers. As the Army continues to modernize, the brigade is investing in that strength by integrating tactical readiness with holistic health, including a new campus-style dining concept designed to enhance Soldier performance, resilience, and overall quality of life.

The anniversary coincided with a Fort Sill Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) event highlighting the brigade's commitment to holistic readiness. The event featured celebrity chef and Army veteran Robert Irvine, who met with Diamond Brigade Soldiers and leaders to discuss performance fueling and modern nutrition concepts.

For Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jerald Bonkowski, the brigade’s food service advisor, fueling the force is directly tied to tactical endurance on the battlefield.

"My role is to ensure our Soldiers receive high-quality, modernized fueling that meets the demands of today's fast-paced operational environment," Bonkowski said. "As we adopt the campus-style dining concept, we are directly investing in our Soldiers' ability to deploy, fight, and win."

During his visit, Irvine emphasized that nutrition is as critical to combat effectiveness as any piece of modern weaponry.

"We give Soldiers the tools they need to do their jobs correctly," Irvine said. "We get them tanks, we give them bullets, we give them body armor, and now we are doing the same with food. This is thanks to everyone who recognizes that human beings are far more important than the hardware."

This modernization effort is a core pillar of the brigade's Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) program, which treats nutrition as vital tactical fuel. By prioritizing performance nutrition, the Diamond Brigade ensures its Soldiers are prepared for the physical and mental demands of modern military service.

Whether upgrading long-range precision fires or optimizing individual Soldier performance, the brigade remains focused on building a force ready to fight, resilient enough to endure, and modern enough to meet tomorrow’s challenges.