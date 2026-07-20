Gaining Altitude: July 2026 Promotions

The 908th Flying Training Wing congratulates the following members who promoted recently.
To Airman:
Cemya Mims
To Airman 1st Class:
Kaleyah Washington
To Senior Airman:
Comfort Abah
Dontavius Crosby
To Staff Sgt.:
Alan Hooper
Ganyah Washington
To Tech. Sgt.:
Mercedes Bibb
Keasis Dowdell
Ignatius Isidore
Bobby Mahone
Lakila Marsh
Ulysess Petty
Destinee Ray
To Master Sgt.:
Seunghwan Kim
Domenic Mazza
To Senior Master Sgt.:
Charla Colbert
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 16:40
|Story ID:
|570362
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|93
|Downloads:
|0
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