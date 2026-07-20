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    Gaining Altitude: July 2026 Promotions

    908th Flying Training Wing Promotions Graphic

    Photo By Senior Airman Juliana Todd | The 908th Flying Training Wing Promotions Graphic is designed to accompany a monthly...... read more read more

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2026

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Flying Training Wing

    The 908th Flying Training Wing congratulates the following members who promoted recently.

    To Airman:

    Cemya Mims

    To Airman 1st Class:

    Kaleyah Washington

    To Senior Airman:

    Comfort Abah

    Dontavius Crosby

    To Staff Sgt.:

    Alan Hooper

    Ganyah Washington

    To Tech. Sgt.:

    Mercedes Bibb

    Keasis Dowdell

    Ignatius Isidore

    Bobby Mahone

    Lakila Marsh

    Ulysess Petty

    Destinee Ray

    To Master Sgt.:

    Seunghwan Kim

    Domenic Mazza

    To Senior Master Sgt.:

    Charla Colbert

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 16:40
    Story ID: 570362
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 93
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gaining Altitude: July 2026 Promotions, by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    908th Flying Training Wing Promotions Graphic

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    TAGS

    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command
    Gaining Altitude
    promotions

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