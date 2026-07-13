Wisconsin Soldiers conduct explosive demolition training in Bitterroot National Forest

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 950th Route Clearance Company partner with the U.S. Forest Service to remove obsolete culverts obstructing natural water flow within the Bitterroot National Forrest near Darby, Montana, June 23, 2026. The joint operation was conducted as part of the Department of War's Innovative Readiness Training program, a collaborative program that leverages military contributions and community resources to multiply value and cost savings for participants. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Frank Mueller) see less | View Image Page

BITTERROOT NATIONAL FOREST— Traveling 1,200 miles from Superior, Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 950th Route Clearance Company recently partnered with the U.S. Forest Service for a unique, high-impact training mission June 22-25.

The joint operation was conducted as part of the Innovative Readiness Training program, a military initiative designed to deliver joint training opportunities. The program aims to increase troop deployment readiness while simultaneously providing crucial services that offer lasting benefits to American communities.

During the intensive training mission, the 950th Route Clearance Company executed nine explosive culvert removals and one explosive tree removal. The operations utilized a total of 1,402 pounds of explosives, 568 feet of detonation cord, and 11 blasting caps.

“This joint demolition training with the forest service gives our combat engineers real-world experience,” said Capt. Frank Mueller, commander of the 950th Route Clearance Company. “In large-scale combat operations, you may not be given the exact demolition material that you are used to working with. Having this training and combining it with our military knowledge is some of the best real-world experience that you could ask for. I hope this is the start of a long partnership with the forest service and the combat engineer community.”

The explosive removal of the culverts served two primary environmental and structural purposes for the Bitterroot National Forest. First, the project restored natural stream flows to protect native fish species downstream and prevent future catastrophic washouts. Second, the demolition further decommissioned remote roadways, preventing unauthorized motor vehicle access from all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes.

Elaborating on the environmental impact, Fish Biologist Ben Armstrong highlighted the long-term advantages of the operation.

"Removing culverts from closed forest service roads offers several ecological benefits," Armstrong explained. "By taking out unnecessary culverts, natural stream flow is restored, which improves aquatic organism passage and reconnects upstream and downstream habitats. This helps native species move freely, reduces sedimentation and erosion caused by plugged or undersized culverts, and allows organic material to move naturally through the watershed. On the Bitterroot National Forest, removing culverts also reduces the risk of catastrophic road failure from post-fire debris flows or high flows from rain-on-snow events. Overall, this supports healthier ecosystems and more resilient infrastructure."

Because the culverts were located in previously decommissioned wilderness areas, officials determined that utilizing heavy equipment for removal would cause excessive costs, damage native vegetation and inadvertently create new pathways for unauthorized access. Instead, the 950th Route Clearance Company engineers trained on local safety procedures and the nuances between civilian and military demolition techniques under the guidance of Mr. Mark Smith, forestry technician and forest trails specialist serving as the Bitterroot National Forest’s lead blaster.

“The IRT project in general is a huge win for the Bitterroot National Forest and the local Darby community,” Smith noted. “These engineers are highly capable, and it’s been nice working with guys that can take care of things and make things happen.”

Project Manager R.M. Farley echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the mutual respect and knowledge sharing that defined the operation.

“As a community partner, we could not be more pleased with the results and professionalism the supporting Soldiers brought to our project here on the Bitterroot National Forest," Farley said. "From the moment the troops hit the ground, it was obvious this would be a successful partnership. They were eager to learn the differences in how forest service staff conducted blasting efforts, and they were gracious in their willingness to share their own experiences to help expose our personnel to other methods of safely implementing our tasks. We appreciate the Wisconsin Army National Guard for sharing this highly skilled workforce with us for our IRT mission. We look forward to any future opportunities for cooperation between our two organizations.”

The 950th Route Clearance Company’s mission is just one component of a broader, multi-phase project for the Bitterroot National Forest involving Marine Reserve, Air Guard, and Army Guard units from across the country. The comprehensive project consists of two waves, bringing in approximately 150 troops each to assist across the forest by repairing roads and bridges, clearing trails, and renovating historic cabins. Leaders from both the military and the forest service have lauded the partnership as a mutual success.

“It's a program that allows for that two-week training period to go out and do that work – kind of a real-world situation – and for the military to be able to help communities,” said Steve Brown, Darby-Sula District ranger for the Bitterroot National Forest.

The Bitterroot National Forest is among the first national forests to participate in the IRT program. According to Brown, the forest applied for the program roughly a year and a half ago, inspired by a veteran employee who had previously participated in an IRT mission.

“He kept talking about this program and the potential that it had to help the forest service and the community in getting a lot of work done, and we thought, ‘Wow, what a great opportunity,’” Brown explained. “We are just really appreciative of the military being willing to come and help us, and all the support we've gotten from the community, and we are looking forward to the next month of good work getting done.”

The continuing initiative has now been handed over to the 829th Engineer Vertical Construction Company out of Spooner and Ashland, Wisconsin. The company is currently conducting route and trail improvements using their heavy equipment engineers, while making structural, electrical and plumbing repairs to various remote cabins throughout the forest.

For more information about the IRT program visit: https://irt.defense.gov/.