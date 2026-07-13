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    Village Creek Levee near Newport moves into permanent repair phase following emergency stabilization

    Village Creek Levee near Newport scheduled for permanent repairs

    Photo By Erin Jimenez | An aerial view of the Village Creek Levee near Newport, Arkansas, shows a section of...... read more read more

    NEWPORT, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2026

    Story by Erin Jimenez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is preparing to begin permanent repairs to the Village Creek Levee near Newport, Arkansas, later this fall following emergency stabilization work completed earlier this spring. The images document current conditions at the project site including aerial views of the levee, areas of remaining erosion and improvements made to an existing roadway to support access for repair operations. Permanent repairs will address remaining erosion and strengthen the levee to improve long-term reliability.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 15:22
    Story ID: 570219
    Location: NEWPORT, ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 19
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Village Creek Levee near Newport moves into permanent repair phase following emergency stabilization, by Erin Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Village Creek Levee near Newport scheduled for permanent repairs
    Village Creek Levee near Newport scheduled for permanent repairs
    Village Creek Levee near Newport scheduled for permanent repairs
    Village Creek Levee near Newport scheduled for permanent repairs
    Village Creek Levee near Newport scheduled for permanent repairs
    Village Creek Levee near Newport scheduled for permanent repairs
    Village Creek Levee near Newport scheduled for permanent repairs
    Village Creek Levee near Newport scheduled for permanent repairs
    Village Creek Levee near Newport scheduled for permanent repairs
    Village Creek Levee near Newport scheduled for permanent repairs
    Village Creek Levee near Newport scheduled for permanent repairs
    Village Creek Levee near Newport scheduled for permanent repairs
    Village Creek Levee near Newport scheduled for permanent repairs
    Village Creek Levee near Newport scheduled for permanent repairs
    Village Creek Levee near Newport scheduled for permanent repairs
    Village Creek Levee near Newport scheduled for permanent repairs
    Village Creek Levee near Newport scheduled for permanent repairs
    Village Creek Levee near Newport scheduled for permanent repairs
    Village Creek Levee near Newport scheduled for permanent repairs
    Village Creek Levee near Newport scheduled for permanent repairs
    Village Creek Levee near Newport scheduled for permanent repairs
    Village Creek Levee near Newport scheduled for permanent repairs
    Village Creek Levee near Newport scheduled for permanent repairs
    Village Creek Levee near Newport scheduled for permanent repairs
    Village Creek Levee near Newport scheduled for permanent repairs
    Village Creek Levee near Newport scheduled for permanent repairs

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