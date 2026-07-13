Village Creek Levee near Newport moves into permanent repair phase following emergency stabilization
NEWPORT, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES
07.17.2026
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is preparing to begin permanent repairs to the Village Creek Levee near Newport, Arkansas, later this fall following emergency stabilization work completed earlier this spring. The images document current conditions at the project site including aerial views of the levee, areas of remaining erosion and improvements made to an existing roadway to support access for repair operations. Permanent repairs will address remaining erosion and strengthen the levee to improve long-term reliability.
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 15:22
|Story ID:
|570219
|Location:
|NEWPORT, ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|19
|Downloads:
|1
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