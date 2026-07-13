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    Corps of Engineers recognizes Muskego, Wisconsin, resident

    Corps of Engineers recognizes Muskego, Wisconsin, resident

    Photo By Elizabeth Stoeckmann | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, selected Muskego, Wisconsin,...... read more read more

    MUSKEGO, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2026

    Story by Elizabeth Stoeckmann 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, selected Muskego, Wisconsin, resident Rebecca Graser as one of its four 2025 Civil Servants of the Year.

    The St. Paul District presents this award annually to employees who have distinguished themselves through sustained, superior performance, special acts, community service or other noteworthy contributions during the previous calendar year. Graser, the deputy chief of the St. Paul District’s regulatory division, was selected for her leadership during nationally significant permitting actions.

    Karl Jansen, deputy for programs and project management, praised Graser’s dual focus on people and operations during her tenure as acting chief of the regulatory division. He noted that Graser fostered a superior culture, proving that mission accomplishment and the well-being of the workforce are complementary.

    “She provided steadfast direction through a leadership transition, government shutdown and fundamental shifts in environmental law all while championing a culture of health, safety and team cohesion,” Jansen said.

    “Becky Graser has been the driving force behind the St. Paul District regulatory division’s success,” said Paul Leffler, regulatory division branch chief. “Over the past year, she has confronted every difficult or seemingly impossible task with exceptional expertise, professionalism and transparency.”

    The purpose of the Corps of Engineers' regulatory program is to protect the nation's aquatic resources, while allowing reasonable development through fair, flexible and balanced permit decisions. USACE evaluates permit applications for all regulated activities that occur in the nation's waters.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 14:29
    Story ID: 570204
    Location: MUSKEGO, WISCONSIN, US
    Hometown: MUSKEGO, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

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    TAGS

    Mississippi Valley Division
    St. Paul District
    Regulatory
    civil servant of the year
    leadership
    USACE

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