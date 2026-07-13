The BRAVE program’s prompt arrival aids the NPR

JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, Washington D.C. — The Defense Health Agency states that approximately 17.6% of active-duty service members have a psychological health concern. Whether it’s anxiety, burnout or other, there is support available at an arm’s reach.

One of those resources is the Behavioral Health and Virtual Experience (BRAVE). The program focuses on highly effective, evidence-based treatments that maximize availability for service members and families.

“The goal of BRAVE is to rapidly expand access to behavioral health services,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. John Doleski, Air Force District of Washington medical operations branch chief. “Especially at remote or isolated installations where local mental health clinics are facing manning or staffing shortages.”

Started in 2022, the program has reached 84 locations across 11 time zones, expanding annual appointments from 9,744 in 2023 to 49,724 in 2025. The additional access has increased readiness through expansion of providers available.

Another added benefit of the program is that it gives customers secure access from a phone or tablet. Ideally, these virtual meetings with licensed providers will reduce patient wait times and stigmatized optics.

“Some Airmen are hesitant to walk into a physical mental health clinic on base,” said Doleski. “BRAVE allows them to seek that confidential care completely outside of their local social and professional circles while freeing up our on-the-ground local clinics to focus heavily on patients with acute, high-risk needs,” said Doleski. It is a safe space that lowers the barrier to seeking help and removes the perceived stigma of walking into a base mental health clinic.”

The flexibility and anonymity of BRAVE has helped customers get the resources they need from the comfort of their home and will continue to evolve and tend to the needs of its clients.

Military members can ask their local clinic about BRAVE or reach out to the program directly at 305-902-6347 for more information.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2026 Date Posted: 07.17.2026 12:50 Story ID: 570189 Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The BRAVE program’s prompt arrival aids the NPR, by Brandon Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.