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    U.S. Forces Complete New Strikes on Iranian Military Targets

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2026

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    TAMPA, Fla. — U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) completed the latest wave of strikes against Iran at 10:15 p.m. ET on July 13.

    During the five-hour mission, U.S. forces successfully struck military targets across Iran including Bushehr, Chah Bahar, Jask, Konarak, Abu Musa, and Bandar Abbas to further degrade Iran's ability to attack commercial shipping. CENTCOM forces employed precision munitions against Iranian coastal defense systems, missile and drone sites, and maritime capabilities.

    More than 50,000 U.S. service members are currently deployed across the Middle East. American forces remain vigilant, lethal, and ready.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2026
    Date Posted: 07.13.2026 22:26
    Story ID: 569866
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 62
    Downloads: 0

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    U.S. Forces Complete New Strikes on Iranian Military Targets

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    Iran
    CENTCOM

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