ASAN, Guam (July 7, 2026) — Joint Region Marianas and its installations have returned to Tropical Cyclone Condition of Readiness (TCCOR) 4 (All Clear) following the completion of initial recovery operations and damage assessments after Super Typhoon Bavi.
The transition to TCCOR 4 begins the return of military installations to their normal readiness condition, allowing installation commanders to safely resume operations and reopen facilities and services as conditions permit. While normal operations are resuming, some facilities and services require additional time to reopen based on storm impacts and operational requirements.
The following information reflects the current status of operations:
Naval Base Guam
Andersen Air Force Base
U.S. Naval Hospital Guam
Continue to Exercise Caution
Although TCCOR 4 has been established, everyone should continue exercising caution around remaining storm-related hazards, including downed power lines, debris, standing water, damaged infrastructure, and hazardous surf.
Continue to monitor JRM and respective installation's official communication channels for the latest information regarding installation operations, facility hours, services, and other specific guidance.
- 30 -
For more information, contact the Joint Region Marianas Public Affairs Office at jrmpublicaffairs@us.navy.mil.
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 01:49
|Story ID:
|569440
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|34
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Region Marianas Returns to TCCOR 4 (All Clear), by Joint Region Marianas Public Affairs Office, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.