(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Gate operations for Independence Day holiday weekend

    Gate operations for Independence Day holiday weekend

    Photo By Eric Pilgrim | Fort Knox's gates will have adjusted hours of operation for the Independence Day...... read more read more

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2026

    Story by Ryan Brus 

    Fort Knox

    Wilson Gate: Closed Friday, July 3 through Monday, July 6

    Brandenburg Gate: Closed Friday, July 3 through Sunday, July 5

    Chaffee (main) Gate: Remains open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

    Chaffee Avenue’s on-ramps to US 31W (Dixie Highway) remain open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week

    • ONE EXCEPTION: To assist with Fort Knox’s Freedom Fest/Salute to the Nation event egress traffic, these ramps will remain open until midnight on July 4.
    • NOTE: These on-ramps are NOT to be confused with the Chaffee (main) Gate’s road – Bullion Boulevard – that leads to US 31W.

    The Fort Knox Visitor Center remains open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 14:16
    Story ID: 569301
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gate operations for Independence Day holiday weekend, by Ryan Brus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Gate operations for Independence Day holiday weekend

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version