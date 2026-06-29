Gate operations for Independence Day holiday weekend

Wilson Gate: Closed Friday, July 3 through Monday, July 6
Brandenburg Gate: Closed Friday, July 3 through Sunday, July 5
Chaffee (main) Gate: Remains open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week
Chaffee Avenue’s on-ramps to US 31W (Dixie Highway) remain open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week
The Fort Knox Visitor Center remains open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 14:16
|Story ID:
|569301
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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