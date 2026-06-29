Lt. Gen. Leonard F. Anderson IV hosts Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington

Photo By Cpl. Van Hoang | Distinguished visitors stand for a group photo after an Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., June 26, 2026. The Honorable Richard R. Childress, founder of Richard Childress Racing, served as the guest of honor with Lt. Gen. Leonard F. Anderson IV, commander of Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces South, hosting the evening’s parade. Evening Parades at 8th & I reflect the legacy of Marines and the enduring standard of honor, courage, and commitment represented by Marines at the “Oldest Post of the Corps.” (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Van Hoang) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Cpl. Van Hoang | Distinguished visitors stand for a group photo after an Evening Parade at Marine...... read more read more

MARINE BARRACKS WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Leonard F. Anderson IV, commander of Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces South, hosted NASCAR team owner and Toys for Tots partner Richard Childress as the guest of honor during an Evening Parade at the Corps’ oldest active post, June 26, 2026.

Evening Parades are held almost every Friday during the months of May through August. These ceremonies exemplify the pride, professionalism, and esprit de corps of the Marine Corps, represented by the infantry Marines at the “Oldest Post of the Corps.”

During the event, the legacy of the Marine Corps is featured through performances by the Silent Drill Platoon and the “Commandant’s Own” U.S. Marine Band, showcasing the pride, precision and discipline within the Marine Corps.

"We have one incredible strategic partner in Marine Forces Reserve, and that is the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation,” said Anderson. “We share a tremendous relationship with them that stretches back decades since 1946 to support a cause that truly deserves it. Last year alone, we set another record: 30 million toys to 13 million kids across our nation."

Since the founding of Richard Childress Racing in 1969, Childress has overseen more than 200 victories, 17 championships, three Daytona 500 wins, and three Brickyard 400 victories.

Alongside racing, Childress is a businessman, philanthropist, and conservationist, opening Childress Vineyards in 2004, owning Yadkin River Angus Farm, and supporting wildlife conservation organizations such as Ducks Unlimited, the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and the National Wild Turkey Federation.

“What an honor it is to be here in front of a group like this—the Marines, and so many great patriots who have supported everything that has happened in this country,” Childress said. “Without all the sacrifices that the military does, this wouldn’t be possible.”

Anderson’s hosting of the parade exhibited an evening filled with celebration within the Marine Corps and the racing world, combining both military tradition and community.