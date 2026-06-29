RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM
07.01.2026
U.S. Air Force Col. Brandon Bernardoni took over the reins of the 100th Mission Support Group at a change of command ceremony at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 26, 2026. Bernardoni was previously a Joint Planner at U.S. European Command in the War Plans Division at Stuttgart, Germany. He was responsible to the Commander, EUCOM, to implement military strategy and develop deliberate plans in cooperation with command activities involving other U.S. Combatant Commands, allied and partner military organizations, and subordinate commands within the USEUCOM area of responsibility.
Col. Scott Metzler, former 100th MSG commander, has taken on a new role as the Air Force Reserve Command A6 at Robins Air Force Base, Ga.
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 09:55
|Story ID:
|569131
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work, 100th MSG welcomes new commander to RAF Mildenhall, by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.