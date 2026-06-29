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    100th MSG welcomes new commander to RAF Mildenhall

    100th MSG welcomes new commander to RAF Mildenhall

    Photo By Karen Abeyasekere | U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Metzler, left, outgoing 100th Mission Support Group...... read more read more

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.01.2026

    Story by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Brandon Bernardoni took over the reins of the 100th Mission Support Group at a change of command ceremony at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 26, 2026. Bernardoni was previously a Joint Planner at U.S. European Command in the War Plans Division at Stuttgart, Germany. He was responsible to the Commander, EUCOM, to implement military strategy and develop deliberate plans in cooperation with command activities involving other U.S. Combatant Commands, allied and partner military organizations, and subordinate commands within the USEUCOM area of responsibility.

    Col. Scott Metzler, former 100th MSG commander, has taken on a new role as the Air Force Reserve Command A6 at Robins Air Force Base, Ga.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 09:55
    Story ID: 569131
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 100th MSG welcomes new commander to RAF Mildenhall, by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    100th MSG welcomes new commander to RAF Mildenhall
    100th MSG welcomes new commander to RAF Mildenhall
    100th MSG welcomes new commander to RAF Mildenhall
    100th MSG welcomes new commander to RAF Mildenhall

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    100th Air Refueling Wing
    100th Mission Support Group
    RAF Mildenhalll
    U.S. Air Forces in Europe & Air Forces Africa

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