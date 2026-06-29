Expeditionary Strike Group 7 Holds Change of Command

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Woitzel | U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Tom Shultz, outgoing commander of Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 7, is relieved by Rear Adm. Brian Mutty, commander of ESG 7, during a change of command ceremony aboard Lewis B. Puller-class expeditionary mobile base USS John L. Canley (ESB 6), June 15, 2026. Within the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, ESG 7 / Commander, Task Force 76 is responsible for conducting expeditionary warfare operations with Navy and Marine Corps capabilities to support theater contingencies that range from crisis response to full combat operations. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

By Expeditionary Strike Group 7 Public Affairs

SINGAPORE – Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 7 welcomed its newest leader during a change of command ceremony aboard Lewis B. Puller-class expeditionary sea base USS John L. Canley (ESB 6) while anchored off Singapore, June 15.

Rear Adm. Brian Mutty relieved Rear Adm. Tom Shultz in front of service members from ESG-7 / Commander, Task Force (CTF) 76, CTF-78 and their subordinate commands.

As CTF-76, Shultz oversaw the America and Tripoli Expeditionary Strike Groups through three patrols. This included commanding 14 ships from six nations during Talisman Sabre 25 and conducting enhanced operations with the Japan Self-Defense Force during Iron Fist 26. In addition, Shultz led CTF-78 which included Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, and interagency forces in conducting joint operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of regional stability and maritime security operations.

“We are the forward-deployed expeditionary fighting force for the theater,” said Shultz. “The men and women of CTF-76 and CTF-78 are committed to maintaining peace, stability and security in the region. It is those servicemen and women, along with support from our network ofs, who give us an asymmetric advantage that our adversaries cannot match.”

allies and partner Under Shultz, CTF-76 also furthered integration of Navy and Marine Corps forces as a warfighting team by developing tactics and procedures that enable its expeditionary forces to operate in a contested maritime environment.

“Our Sailors and Marines are our most important weapons systems,” said Shultz. “Together, we leverage our capabilities to project expeditionary power from sea to shore and shore to sea.”

Shultz said the credit for these accomplishments belongs to the Joint Warriors of CTF-76 and CTF-78 and their subordinate commands.

“It has been an honor to serve as your commander. We’ve strengthened our combat readiness and lethality, and the team has delivered in every instance,” said Shultz. “It was my privilege to serve with you at sea and have the opportunity to build close ties with our Sailors, Marines and Joint teammates on the deckplates. Your efforts inspired me and demonstrated what the Joint Force can accomplish.”

Shultz’s next assignment is Director of Operations, Headquarters U.S. European Command in Stuttgart, Germany.

Mutty, who previously served as the Assistant Chief of Staff for Operations, Joint Force Command Naples, Italy, said he is proud to take command of ESG-7.

“I am excited to join this exceptional team of Sailors and Marines and to build upon the culture of excellence Rear Adm. Shultz established,” said Mutty. “I look forward to working side-by-side with the Sailors and Marines from the premier expeditionary strike group in the Pacific Fleet.”

Within the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, ESG-7 is responsible for conducting expeditionary warfare operations with Navy and Marine Corps capabilities to support theater contingencies that range from crisis response to full combat operations.

U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific.