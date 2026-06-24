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    NORAD AIR DEFENSE EXERCISE PLANNED FOR NATIONAL CAPITAL REGION

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2026

    Story by 2nd Lt. Tyler Turnmire 

    CONR-1AF (AFNORTH and AFSPACE)   

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) will conduct Exercise FALCON VIRGO, a live-fly air defense exercise, June 30-July 2, 2026, with flights taking place between midnight and 5:30 a.m. EDT each day in the National Capital Region.

    Under the direction of the Continental U.S. NORAD Region, NORAD aircraft participating in the exercise include F-16 fighter aircraft, U.S. Coast Guard MH-65D Dolphin helicopter, U.S. Navy King Air aircraft, and Civil Air Patrol C-182 aircraft.

    Some portions of the exercise may involve flights at approximately 1,000 feet and may be visible from the ground. In the event of inclement weather, the exercise is scheduled to commence July 8-9, 2026, at the same time.

    NORAD routinely conducts exercises with various scenarios, including airspace restriction violations, hijackings, and responses to unknown aircraft. All NORAD exercises are carefully planned and closely controlled.

    FALCON VIRGO is a routine exercise in support of Operation Noble Eagle, encompassing all air sovereignty and air defense missions in North America.

    Since its inception, NORAD aircraft have identified and intercepted potential air threats to North America, in the execution of its aerospace warning and aerospace control missions, and maintain a watchful eye over Canadian and U.S. internal waterways and maritime approaches under its maritime warning mission.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 18:15
    Story ID: 568973
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NORAD AIR DEFENSE EXERCISE PLANNED FOR NATIONAL CAPITAL REGION, by 2nd Lt. Tyler Turnmire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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