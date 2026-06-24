59th Medical Wing Activates Mental Health Squadron, Advances Warfighter Readiness Your browser does not support the audio element.

The 59th Medical Wing officially activated the Lackland Mental Health Squadron during a ceremony June 25, marking a significant milestone in the organization's continued commitment to strengthening the readiness and resilience of Airmen while positioning the unit to meet the evolving demands of military medicine.



"Today isn't simply about standing up a new squadron," said Col. Shawn Garcia, commander of the Lackland Medical Group, who presided over the ceremony. "It's about ensuring our organizational structure reflects the critical role mental health plays in warfighter readiness. By standing up this squadron, we're strengthening our ability to care for Airmen, develop future leaders and continue evolving to meet the needs of the force."



The newly activated squadron traces its lineage to the 759th Medical Operations Squadron, first activated in 1998. It was redesignated as the 59th Mental Health Squadron in 2008 before becoming part of the 59th Medical Operations Squadron as a flight in 2013. Throughout its history, the organization has supported combat deployments, humanitarian operations, psychological research, trainee screening and behavioral health care for thousands of service members.



Now, this newly activated squadron carries that vision forward with a dedicated command structure designed to strengthen operational readiness, foster innovation and ensure Airmen receive the behavioral health care needed to remain mission ready.



Lt. Col. Elizabeth Najera, acting commander of the Lackland Mental Health Squadron, said the activation reinforces the Air Force's commitment to caring for the people who accomplish the mission every day.



"Every day, our team has the privilege of caring for the men and women who defend our nation," Najera said. "Standing up as a squadron allows us to sharpen that focus even further by strengthening our ability to support warfighter readiness, build resilient Airmen and continue evolving how we deliver behavioral health care to the force."



Chief Master Sgt. Codi Bowman, the squadron's senior enlisted leader, said the activation represents both a recognition of the unit's history and an investment in its future.



"Becoming a squadron again is a testament to the undeniable fact that mental health is a vital pillar of our warfighting readiness," Bowman said. "We're honoring the great work this unit has done while starting a brand-new chapter. I'm incredibly proud of our team and look forward to providing even stronger support for our Airmen."



Najera will serve as the squadron's acting commander during the standup phase. Lt. Col. Nathan Howarth, the selected commander, is expected to assume command in the fall.



With its activation complete, the Lackland Mental Health Squadron is poised to build on more than two decades of excellence while advancing the mental readiness, resilience and warfighting capability of the Airmen it serves.