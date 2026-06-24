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    DCMA celebrates teams with 250 years of multi-functional excellence

    DCMA celebrates teams with 250 years of multi-functional excellence

    Photo By Debra Watts | DCMA SoCal is a regional powerhouse for supporting the mapping and illumination of the...... read more read more

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2026

    Story by Luis Delgadillo 

    Defense Contract Management Agency

    DCMA celebrates teams with 250 years of multi-functional excellence

    LOS ANGELES – Leading up to our nation’s semiquincentennial, the Defense Contract Management Agency launched a campaign to highlight its team members’ dedication and expertise. Today’s team of multi-functional experts represents DCMA Southern California:

    • David Witkowski, quality director, 35 years, quality assurance and leadership experience

    • John Mia, contracts supervisor, 18 years of contracting and leadership experience

    • Harriett Smith, procurement technician, 42 years of contracting experience

    • Sung Kim, contracts supervisor, 20 years of contracting and leadership experience

    • Janinne Gregg, contracts director, 23 years of contracting and leadership experience

    • Susanna Deyo, procurement technician, 40 years of contracting experience

    • Jeffrey Watts, administrative contracting officer, 21 years of contracting experience

    • Randy Feit, deputy director, 39 years of engineering and leadership experience

    • Joseph Gregg, quality director, 14 years of quality assurance and leadership experience

    With a combined 252 years of experience DCMA SoCal professionals are trained and focused on agency and Department of War mission priorities. The SoCal office is a regional powerhouse that supports the mapping and illumination of the complex supply chain supporting America’s defense industrial base.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 10:25
    Story ID: 568910
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, DCMA celebrates teams with 250 years of multi-functional excellence, by Luis Delgadillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    DCMA celebrates teams with 250 years of multi-functional excellence

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    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

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    TAGS

    Agency News
    America250
    Freedom250
    DCMA Southern California

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