Mountainfest 2026 showcases 10th Mountain Division’s people and modern capabilities

Photo By Pfc. Amy Rayo | U.S. Army aircrafts assigned to the 10th Mountain Division (LI) fly over Hays Hall during Mountainfest at Fort Drum, New York, June 2026. Mountainfest is a multi-day event that celebrates the division’s history and heritage while fostering esprit de corps among Soldiers, families, and the local community. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Amy Rayo) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Pfc. Amy Rayo | U.S. Army aircrafts assigned to the 10th Mountain Division (LI) fly over Hays Hall...... read more read more

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FORT DRUM, N.Y. — The 10th Mountain Division (LI) celebrated its soldiers, families and community partners this week during Mountainfest 2026, the division’s annual summer tradition with the North Country community, Gold Star Families and division alumni.

Mountainfest, first held 40 years ago, gives soldiers and community members a chance to unwind, come together and reflect on the division’s accomplishments.

From June 23 to 25, soldiers kicked off the festivities with a division run, followed by a series of sports competitions. Teams faced off in softball, flag football and tug-of-war, while other events highlighted next‑generation warfighting skills.

Soldiers demonstrated their “Climb to Glory” grit through small, unmanned aircraft system races, mountain‑climbing challenges and an endurathon — a multi‑mile race that requires teams to run, ruck, carry, crawl and climb under pressure.

Several individuals were also recognized for their contributions to the division. The Staff Sgt. Michael H. Ollis Weapons Training Center was rededicated, honoring his posthumous Medal of Honor award earlier this year.

Nancy Kramer, president of the 10th Mountain Division Foundation, was inducted into the 10th Mountain Division Hall of Fame. Nancy and David Martel were also recognized for their longstanding support to the division.

As part of the week’s closing events, a live demonstration of an air-assault on an objective showcased modern lethality combining drone surveillance, light infantry tactics, artillery fires, and Army aviation support.

During this live demonstration, Maj. Gen. Scott Naumann, commander of the 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum, highlighted a consistent theme.

“When America needs a unit that is tough, disciplined and ready, she calls the 10th Mountain Division”