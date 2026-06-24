MMOD-PA supports mission readiness at the gateway of military service

Courtesy Photo | Electronics Technician Dave Williams uses a multimeter to diagnose an issue with a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Electronics Technician Dave Williams uses a multimeter to diagnose an issue with a centrifuge machine at U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command's Medical Maintenance Operations Divison at Tobyhanna Army Depot, Pennsylvania. Williams is part of a two-person team at MMOD-PA that supports the Military Entrance Processing Station, or MEPS, program, providing essential medical screening equipment for new recruits as they join the armed services. see less | View Image Page

TOBYHANNA ARMY DEPOT, Pa. – Before a prospective recruit can raise their right hand and swear an oath to defend the nation, they must first pass through a Military Entrance Processing Station, or MEPS.



Ensuring the critical medical equipment used to evaluate these future service members operates flawlessly is a vital, no-fail mission for U.S. Military Entrance Processing Command.



U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command’s Medical Maintenance Operations Division in Pennsylvania, or MMOD-PA, plays a crucial supporting role in this effort through USMEPCOM’s Medical Standby Equipment Program, or MEDSTEP.



Operating out of Tobyhanna Army Depot, MMOD-PA serves as the linchpin for the MEDSTEP Direct Exchange Program. This initiative provides essential audiometer calibration and preventative maintenance services for 66 MEPS locations, spanning the continental U.S., Hawaii, Alaska, Guam and Puerto Rico, as well as a remote processing station in Las Vegas and mobile units across the country.



As the designated depot-level support for MEDSTEP across the enterprise, this massive logistical effort is spearheaded by a dedicated two-person crew of Biomedical Equipment Technician Dave Williams and Supply Technician John Mrus, backed by the division’s administrative support and oversight personnel.



Together, they execute the annual calibration of more than 200 audiometers and manage the repair of a wide array of devices essential to a recruit’s physical. This includes everything from high-speed laboratory centrifuges used for blood work and digital eye scanners to vital signs monitors, electronic scales and bioacoustics simulators, a specialized tool used to ensure accurate hearing tests.



For Williams, who serves as the MEPS program lead for MMOD-PA, the mission is deeply personal.



“In my view, this is one of the most rewarding roles within MMOD-PA, and I am honored to be entrusted with it,” he said. “For the past 13 years, every individual entering military service – whether for the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Space Force or Coast Guard – has been medically evaluated using equipment that I personally calibrated and certified.



“That responsibility is humbling and carries a profound obligation to uphold the highest standards of accuracy, expertise and professionalism,” Williams added. “By ensuring the reliability of this equipment, I contribute directly to the readiness and success of every applicant who passes through MEPS.”



The Direct Exchange Program is designed to minimize downtime. In the high-throughput environment of a MEPS station, a broken piece of medical equipment can create bottlenecks, delay processing and potentially impact military recruitment goals.



While regional teams conduct annual preventative maintenance checks and services on some local equipment, audiometers fall exclusively under Williams’ purview. When MEPS technicians encounter issues with their medical devices, Williams provides remote technical assistance to help troubleshoot, determine whether repairs can be completed onsite and identify if equipment must be exchanged for depot-level service.



The MMOD-PA team then works in close coordination with USMEPCOM’s J-4 team to report equipment exchanges and maintain full accountability of all assets, Williams said.



That logistics and accountability piece is where Mrus steps in, bringing eight years of supply experience to the MEPS mission.



“Knowing that our work directly contributes to the readiness and success of the mission gives me a strong sense of pride and purpose each day,” Mrus said. “Over the years, I have developed valuable skills in organization, accountability and teamwork while building strong relationships with the logistics staff at USMEPCOM J-4.”



The successful execution of this program relies heavily on a strong, continuous partnership between AMLC and USMEPCOM.



“Certification and timely repair of MEDSTEP equipment are the keys to MEPS and USMEPCOM success,” said Fred Miley, logistics management specialist at USMEPCOM J-4. “Without internal bio-meds to troubleshoot and repair MEDSTEP equipment in a timely manner, our mission would be compromised.”



When equipment suddenly goes down, having replacement assets ready to ship at a moment’s notice makes all the difference, Miley added, praising the Tobyhanna team for their dedication.



“[Williams and Mrus] are a great team to work with – responsive, motivated and more than willing to go that extra mile for short notices,” he said.



This commitment to precision underscores the command’s broader strategic impact. As the Army’s Class VIII medical materiel command, AMLC’s mission is to deliver integrated medical logistics that enables Army and Joint Force readiness from the strategic support area to the tactical edge.



Through the tireless efforts of the MMOD-PA team, that sustainment begins at the very first step of a service member’s career – guaranteeing that the force of tomorrow is medically ready to serve today.



“MEPS sites play a vital role as the gateway to all branches of military service and our team is proud to safeguard the quality of the medical equipment that makes that mission possible,” MMOD-PA Director William Wall said. “Ensuring precision at this stage ensures readiness across the joint force.”