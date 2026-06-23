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    104th Fighter Wing commission’s enlisted member with over 13 years in service

    104th Fighter Wing commissions enlisted member with over 13 years in service

    Photo By Melanie Casineau | U.S. Air Force Major Brian Morecraft, 104th Fighter Wing Judge Advocate, stands with...... read more read more

    WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2026

    Story by Melanie Casineau 

    104th Fighter Wing

    The 104th Fighter Wing has a long tradition of encouraging Airmen to pursue higher education and leadership opportunities, including commissioning as officers. On June 24, 2026, Master Sgt. Jaymie White reached that milestone, commissioning as a first lieutenant after more than 13 years of enlisted service with the wing.

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Brian Morecraft, 104th Fighter Wing Judge Advocate, has worked alongside White for more than seven years and spoke about her accomplishments during the ceremony.

    "You will lead with courage and honor," said Morecraft. "We are incredibly proud of you. We have high expectations of you, and more importantly, we are ready to follow you."

    White will continue her military career as an officer in the wing's Judge Advocate office.

    In her civilian career, White owns and operates her own law practice. She credits much of her professional success to the leadership, discipline and experience she gained through military service. Now, her civilian legal expertise will further strengthen her military role, creating a powerful connection between her professional and military careers.

    "My goal is to find legal pathways that support innovation and help our team accomplish the mission safely, legally and effectively," said White. "I am humbled and grateful, and I can't wait to continue serving alongside all of you."

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 15:11
    Story ID: 568576
    Location: WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 104th Fighter Wing commission’s enlisted member with over 13 years in service, by Melanie Casineau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    104th Fighter Wing commissions enlisted member with over 13 years in service
    104th Fighter Wing commissions enlisted member with over 13 years in service
    104th Fighter Wing commissions enlisted member with over 13 years in service
    104th Fighter Wing comisions enlisted member with over 13 years in service
    104th Fighter Wing commissions enlisted member with over 13 years in service
    104th Fighter Wing commissions enlisted member with over 13 years in service
    104th Fighter Wing commissions enlisted member with over 13 years in service
    104th Fighter Wing commissions enlisted member with over 13 years in service
    104th Fighter Wing commissions enlisted member with over 13 years in service
    104th Fighter Wing commissions enlisted member with over 13 years in service
    104th Fighter Wing commissions enlisted member with over 13 years in service
    104th Fighter Wing commissions enlisted member with over 13 years in service
    104th Fighter Wing commissions enlisted member with over 13 years in service
    104th Fighter Wing commissions enlisted member with over 13 years in service
    104th Fighter Wing commissions enlisted member with over 13 years in service
    104th Fighter Wing commissions enlisted member with over 13 years in service
    104th Fighter Wing commissions enlisted member with over 13 years in service
    104th Fighter Wing commissions enlisted member with over 13 years in service
    104th Fighter Wing commissions enlisted member with over 13 years in service
    104th Fighter Wing commissions enlisted member with over 13 years in service
    104th Fighter Wing commissions enlisted member with over 13 years in service
    104th Fighter Wing commissions enlisted member with over 13 years in service
    104th Fighter Wing commissions enlisted member with over 13 years in service
    104th Fighter Wing commissions enlisted member with over 13 years in service
    104th Fighter Wing commissions enlisted member with over 13 years in service
    104th Fighter Wing commissions enlisted member with over 13 years in service
    104th Fighter Wing commissions enlisted member with over 13 years in service
    104th Fighter Wing commissions enlisted member with over 13 years in service

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