U.S. Pacific Command Deputy Commander Visits Mongolia, Reaffirms Strategic ‘Third Neighbor’ Partnership

Photo By Sgt. Austin Riel | Lt. Gen. George B. Rowell IV, deputy commander of U.S. Pacific Command, left, met with Maj. Gen. Gankhuyag Davagdorj, State Secretary of the Mongolian Ministry of Defense, to discuss the growing security cooperation relationship and strategic partnership between the two nations at the Ministry of Defense in Ulaanbataar, Mongolia, June 19, 2026. The visit coincided with the opening ceremony of exercise Khaan Quest 2026, the region’s premier multilateral peacekeeping operations exercise. PACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Riel) see less | View Image Page

ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia–Lt. Gen. George Rowell, Deputy Commander of U.S. Pacific Command, concluded a multi-day visit to Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia this week, reaffirming the growing security cooperation between the two nations. The visit marked the most senior U.S. PACOMvisit to the country since 2019, underscoring the strength and importance of the U.S.-Mongoliastrategicthird neighbor partnership.

During his visit, Lt. Gen. Rowell met with key Mongolian defense leaders, including Minister of DefenseBatlutDambu, State Secretary of the Ministry of Defense Maj. Gen.GankhuyangDavagdorj, and Chief of the General Staff of the Mongolian Armed Forces, Lt. Gen.GanbyambaSunrev.

"The friendship between our nations demonstrates that geography does not define partnership; shared values and mutual commitment do," said Rowell. "The United States deeply values this partnership, not simply because of what our militaries do together, but because of the trust and mutual respect that underpin everything we accomplish." The visit coincided with the opening of Exercise Khaan Quest 2026, the premier multinational peacekeeping operations exercise in the Indo-Pacific.

Highlighting the exercise and the enduring military ties,Ganbyambastated,"The strategicpartnership between the United States and Mongolia is critically important to our shared goals of peace and stability. This enduring bond is deeply reflected within our ranks, as many of the leaders on my staff are graduates of U.S. military schools. We also see the continued strength of this partnership in Exercise Khaan Quest, which is not only growing in the number of participating nations but is continually improving in the high quality of the training it provides."

In his opening ceremony address, Rowell praised Mongolia’s contributions to global security and the legacy of the ongoing exercise.

"This is not just another ceremony, this is a celebration of twenty years of multilateral partnership, progress, and purpose," said Rowell. "The true heart of Khaan Quest is not found in equipment or tactics, it is found in the people and the partnerships we forge."

While in Ulaanbaatar, Rowell also met with the leadership of the Mongolian Special Forces Command and visited the Special Operations Training Center where Mongolian specialforces conducted pre-deployment training ahead of an upcoming UN peacekeeping mission.

He concluded his visit by touring the Peace Support Operations Training Center alongside Lt. Gen. Hiroki Kobayashi, Commanding General of Japan’s Ground Component Command, and Maj. General Giles Cornelia, Deputy Commanding General of U.S. Army Pacific.

The visit reinforces the strong momentum in the U.S.-Mongolia security relationship and sets a positive course for future partnership.