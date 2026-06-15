AATTC Maintainers Expand Capabilities Through Dual Qualification Initiative

Photo By Philip Speck | U.S. Air Force maintainers with the 123th Airlift Wing, Kentucky Air National Guard,...... read more read more Photo By Philip Speck | U.S. Air Force maintainers with the 123th Airlift Wing, Kentucky Air National Guard, train maintainers with the 139th Airlift Wing on the C-130J Hercules aircraft, at Louisville Air National Guard Base, Kentucky, March 9, 2026. The 139th Airmen are instructors at the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center and became dual qualified on both the C-130H and C-130J Hercules to enhance their ability to support the school's evolving mission.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Phil Speck) see less | View Image Page

ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Mo. — Aircraft maintenance professionals assigned to the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center have reached a significant milestone by becoming dual qualified on both the C-130H and C-130J Hercules, enhancing their ability to support the school's evolving mission.



When the Airlift Tactics Aircrew Course was established in the 1980s, the training mission was centered primarily on the C-130H airframe. As a result, maintaining a C-130H-qualified maintenance force adequately supported the program. Over the past four decades, however, the AATTC has expanded its scope and now hosts a diverse range of mobility aircraft, with more than half of being the C-130J.



Recognizing the need for broader maintenance expertise, the National Guard Bureau’s Logistics Directorate endorsed the AATTC maintenance department in 2026 to become only the second unit in the Air National Guard authorized to maintain dual qualifications on both C-130 variants.



“This initiative helps close capability gaps and better supports the wide range of aircraft and crews attending ATAC,” said Senior Master Sgt. Ryan Breyfogle, AATTC maintenance superintendent. Breyfogle developed the dual-qualification program in 2023, establishing eligibility requirements, training documentation procedures, and annual recertification standards.



The Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Airlift Wing has played a critical role in the effort by dedicating aircraft availability, maintenance expertise, and instructor support to train AATTC maintainers. The partnership provides hands-on experience with the C-130J platform and establishes a long-term relationship that will help sustain proficiency for future maintainers.



The expanded qualification program strengthens AATTC’s ability to support airlift training and ensures maintainers are prepared to meet the demands of today’s operational airlift fleet.