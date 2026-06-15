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    105th AW to participate in international aerial review

    Take-off at the 105th

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Sarah Post | A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 105th Airlift Wing flies above Stewart Air...... read more read more

    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2026

    Story by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post 

    105th Airlift Wing

    In a show of pride and patriotism, the 105th Airlift Wing will participate in an International Aerial Review on July 4th, 2026, to celebrate the United States of America’s 250th birthday.

    To mark the U.S.’s semiquincentennial, the 250th anniversary, an unprecedented naval and aerial review will take place on Independence Day. A fleet of about 100 U.S. and allied naval vessels alongside international tall sailing ships will sail up the Hudson River while over 100 aircraft from the U.S. and international partners, led by the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angles, will fly in a formation above.

    One of the 105th’s C-17 Globemaster IIIs along with a flightcrew from the 105th Operations Group will fly in the formation.

    The review will come up the Hudson River, beginning in New York City and ending just north of the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge near Nyack and Tarrytown, New York.

    The aerial lineup includes nearly every aircraft and helicopter in the U.S. military’s inventory, according to Col. Francis Farrelly, 105th Operations Group commander and pilot, showing off the power and skill of our service members and their equipment.

    “While the 105th Airlift Wing regularly flies missions using the skillsets and capabilities highlighted in this celebratory event, we have never done a mission quite like this one,” said Farrelly. “We are excited to take part in this historic effort and contribute to the celebration of our nation’s independence.”

    This event is unique due to the precision, diligence and skill the pilots, aircrews and their aircraft will display in a way never done before, Farrelly added.

    The 105th’s C-17 will be flown by Farrelly, callsign “Merman”, Maj. Robert “Shortstop” McDonald, 137th Airlift Squadron assistance director of operations and pilot, Lt. Col. Rodrigo Nagle, 137th AS pilot, Master Sgt. John “Nemo” Neumann and Tech. Sgt. Ada Torres, 137th AS loadmasters.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 15:01
    Story ID: 568186
    Location: NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 105th AW to participate in international aerial review, by SSgt Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Take-off at the 105th

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    Independence Day
    4th Of July
    NYNG
    aerial review
    105th Ailrift Wing

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