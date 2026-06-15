Hill Air Force Base, Utah Air National Guard to conduct statewide flyover for “Freedom 250” Celebration

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah – Continuing a long-standing Independence Day tradition, the U.S. Air Force Reserve’s 419th Fighter Wing alongside Team Hill will take to the skies for a statewide flyover this Fourth of July to celebrate the nation's "Freedom 250" landmark anniversary. This year, the Utah Air National Guard's 151st Wing will join the formation for a portion of the historic route.

The special flyover will feature the Hill’s F-35A Lightning II aircraft flying over approved cities with a KC-135R Stratotanker from the 151st Wing integrating into the flight path to create a unique mixed-formation display for select communities. This collaboration highlights the seamless coordination and strong partnership between Utah's Air Force Reserve and Air National Guard components.

Aircraft are expected to fly over communities across Utah between approximately 8:00 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. on July 4. To celebrate the quarter-millennium milestone, this year's flight path was specifically designed to maximize participation for the unprecedented number of cities that formally requested flyover support. To ensure every approved community is included, planners developed a continuous, route-based flight plan that prioritizes reaching all requested locations safely and efficiently, rather than attempting to meet precise, individual time-on-target requests.

“This flyover is a proud tradition for our wing and a fantastic opportunity to connect with communities across Utah during a historic national milestone,” said Col. Bradley Klemesrud, 419th Fighter Wing Commander. “We are especially excited to have our partners from the 151st Wing join us on the route, showcasing the unified strength of Utah's military components as we reach as many Utahns as possible.”

The flyover is conducted as part of routine training at no additional cost to the taxpayer. It provides pilots and aircrew with valuable experience in navigation, timing, and coordination across diverse terrains and airspace. A statewide route map with estimated timing windows will be released before July 4 on the Hill Air Force Base website and official social media platforms. Residents across Utah may see or hear the aircraft as they transit the planned routes. While some communities will experience a direct overhead flyover, others may observe the formation as it moves between locations.

For more information and real-time updates on the flyover schedule, please follow the wings’ official Facebook pages:

419th Fighter Wing: https://www.facebook.com/419fw/

151st Wing: https://www.facebook.com/151WG/

About the 419th Fighter Wing The 419th FW is comprised of nearly 1,200 "Citizen Airmen" who serve part-time in the military while holding full-time civilian jobs. The 419th FW was the first Air Force Reserve combat coded unit to fly the F-35A Lightning II.

About the 151st Wing The 151st Wing provides rapid global mobility to U.S. forces through its fleet of KC-135R Stratotanker refuelers. Its members are an integral part of the Utah community and national defense architecture.

Media Contact 419th Fighter Wing Public Affairs Office, 419FW.PA@us.af.mil, (801) 777-2713

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