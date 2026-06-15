MSC Total Force Management Director Francis Cunningham Promoted to Senior Executive Your browser does not support the audio element.

Military Sealift Command (MSC) witnessed the promotion of Director, Total Force Management Francis W. Cunningham to the Senior Executive Service during a ceremony June 17, at MSC Headquarters.



Cunningham is responsible for the development and administration of human capital strategies, policy, manpower and organizational management, strategic sourcing solutions, training, and workforce development of MSC’s global force of more than 12,000 military and civilian personnel.



His overarching goal as director is to be a driver for improvements to Civil Service Mariner (CIVMAR) management and quality of life at sea.



“My plan is to continue with the initiative and energy needed to take care of CIVMARs and grow our mariner workforce to be the best that we can be,” Cunningham said.



Cunningham’s promotion was made official during the ceremony where he was joined by family and friends, with Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, Commander, Military Sealift Command, presiding over the event where he highlighted Cunningham’s contributions and successes throughout his tenure that have added value to the command and the mission of MSC, ultimately resulting in his promotion to SES.



“Frank was a clear front-runner for this position,” Nicholson said. “He brings an enormous depth of skill and knowledge into this role, and his MSC roots speaks volumes of him and his commitment to our CIVMAR workforce.”



During the ceremony, Nicholson administered the oath of office and presented Cunningham with the SES certificate, followed by the pinning of the SES pin onto his attire by his wife, Catherine Cunningham, and the presentation of the SES flag by Jeffrey D. Hood, Executive Director, MSC, and joined by retired MSC SES appointees.



Cunningham has served in the federal service since 1989 when he started his career as a nuclear refueling engineer at the Charleston Naval Shipyard, North Charlston, South Carolina. In 1994 when the shipyard closed, Cunningham left federal service and, through the Marine Engineers Beneficial Association, worked aboard various commercial merchant ships as a 3rd assistant engineer until 1995 when he returned to federal service and worked as an assistant port engineer at MSC’s Mid-Atlantic office in Norfolk, Virginia.



Before his current position at MSC, Cunningham served as project officer and the dry cargo/ammunition ships’ Class Manager, Director of CIVMAR Afloat Mariner Management, Deputy Director of Ship Management, and most recently, Deputy Director, Total Force Management.



Prior to his career within the DoW, Cunningham earned his bachelor’s degree in science from the United States Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point, New York, as well as his U.S. Coast Guard issued merchant mariners’ license as 3rd assistant engineer and earned a master’s degree in business administration from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business, Durham, North Carolina.



In closing remarks, Cunningham expressed his gratitude for the leadership and guidance he has received through his career.



“I had a lot of support throughout the years that has guided me to where I am today,” Cunningham said. “This is quite an honor for me, and I am proud and thankful to be chosen to lead this great team.”



MSC exists to support the joint warfighter across the full spectrum of military operations, with a workforce that includes approximately 6,000 Civil Service Mariners and 1,500 contract mariners, supported by 1,500 shore staff and 3,500 active duty and reserve military personnel.