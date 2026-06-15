SFS family legacy continues at Osan

Photo By Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kylie Bitton, left, 51st Security Forces Squadron entry controller, and Master Sgt. Roy Carter III, 51st SFS plans and programs, pose for a photo at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 16, 2026. Bitton followed her father's example by pursuing a career in Security Forces and now serves alongside him in support of installation security operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer) see less | View Image Page

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – While securing one of the Air Force’s most forward, permanently based wings, a father and daughter are creating memories few military families experience: serving together in the same squadron.

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Roy Carter III, 51st Security Forces Squadron plans and programs, has been stationed at Osan Air Base since February 2023 with his family. During his time here, Carter saw his daughter Kylie off as she enlisted in the U.S. Air Force.

However, the separation was short-lived as now Airman 1st Class Kylie Bitton, 51st SFS entry controller, returned to the very place she enlisted from after technical training. Together the father-daughter duo work to accomplish the 51st Fighter Wing’s mission.

“It was a surprise. I didn’t have a chance to do my dream sheet so it was all luck of the draw,” said Bitton. “Coming back to Osan where I shipped out of and getting to work with my father is special. I feel like it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity."

Bitton saw firsthand the opportunities the job provided through her father, inspiring her to follow in his footsteps.

“It makes me proud,” said Carter. ‘’I always tell her I want her to have a better career than I had, so I feel incredibly lucky to be able to help guide her or at least give her some of the tools to help figure out her path.”

Though Carter has stepped away from entry control duties due to his position in plans and programs, he could not pass up the chance to work side-by-side with his daughter.

“It’s very nice to go back to the roots and fundamentals of security forces, getting to smile and laugh and engage with Kylie and the public. It’s truly enjoyable,” said Carter.

Reflecting on the careers past and future, both Carter and Bitton are thankful for the time they will have serving together.

“I think it’s not that common. I’ll be going on my own and creating my own path so it’s pretty special getting this chance before he retires,” said Bitton.