JBLM opens new housing community

Courtesy Photo | Joint Base Lewis McChord military spouse Ashley Morrissey (center) prepares June 16 to cut a ceremonial ribbon to open the new base neighborhood she will call home — Meriwether Landing, Lewis North. Joining her are her children and leaders from JBLM, the Department of War, Congress and Liberty Military Housing. Photo by: Sgt. Raven Jones, I Corps, JBLM see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE LEWIS-McCHORD, Wash. –Joint Base Lewis-McChord’s Morrissey family will move into a new home June 19, but it won’t be an ordinary military move. They will be the first family in JBLM’s Meriwether Landing community on Lewis North, which officially opened with a Liberty Military Housing ribbon-cutting ceremony June 16.

“It’s very exciting,” said Ashley Morrissey, mother of four and spouse of Master Sgt. Brandon Morrissey, of JBLM’s 1st Special Forces Group - Airborne.

Ashley and Brandon’s family will be one of more than 200 expected to join the Meriwether Landing neighborhood by December 2027, completing the $130 million project that kicked off with a groundbreaking ceremony in March 2025. About 10% of the homes are move-in ready now.

When a service member is inside any home, it becomes mission critical, said Deputy Assistant Secretary of War for Housing Adam Dontz. He said JBLM Garrison Commander Col. Joseph Handke and his team’s work to improve family housing and barracks “is truly special.”

“At the Department of War, we have to move from a passive, oversight posture to an active, turnaround structure in our housing portfolio,” he said. “Our military service members and their families deserve a higher quality and caliber of housing stock, and today’s event is representative of just that.”

Lieutenant General Matthew McFarlane, commanding general of I Corps and JBLM, said he spends a lot of time focused on ensuring JBLM has the necessary 21st-century technology to stay ahead of Pacific adversaries, and, “it’s equally important that we have the same 21st- century quality services, support and housing for our families.”

“The need for affordable housing is real,” McFarlane said. “This ribbon-cutting is a step in the right direction.”

Marilyn Strickland, congresswoman for Washington’s 10th district and a self-described Army brat, said more JBLM housing will be constructed.

“I have been relentless — my team has been relentless — about asking questions and trying to do what we can to get more housing built here,” she said. “I’m so thrilled that we’re building housing and it’s high-quality, and this is just the beginning of what we’re going to do with Liberty.”

Meriwether Landing’s 212 four-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom duplexes will bring the total number of available JBLM homes to just under 5,400.

Each new unit will include a fenced backyard with a covered patio and two-car garage, as well as energy-efficient appliances and built-in Wi-Fi connectivity. New, connecting roadways will also provide residents with more direct access to JBLM schools, community centers and other amenities.

Ashley said she is looking forward to having plentiful space for her family and their belongings. She enjoys the benefits of living on base, including safe neighborhoods and maintenance assistance that is “just one phone call away.”

She emphasized the importance of the base community most of all.

“Having the ability to build a community where you’re at is priceless, and I would believe that it’s just as important to readiness as it is to have safe housing and adequate BAH, etc.,” Ashley said, adding that she appreciates Liberty’s efforts to provide community-building programs for military families.

Community directly impacts experience, said Philip Rizzo, Liberty CEO.

“And so, together — and I appreciate the partnership — we’re all cultivating a community that’s connected to and supportive of military families,” he said. “At the same time, we’re contributing to the mission in a very real way, because every mission truly does begin at home.”

Liberty is also working on a $107 million renovation project on nearly 1,000 homes located in JBLM’s New Hillside and Davis Hill neighborhoods. The company’s next renovation project will begin later this summer, with plans for substantial remodeling of Eagleview and Broadmoor non-historic homes.

Renovation plans include new cabinetry and countertops, lighting, hard-surface flooring, energy-efficient appliances, and HVAC upgrades, as well as exterior improvements such as new siding, landscaping, and outdoor lighting. The work is expected to be completed by 2028.

To learn more about JBLM housing, visit: https://home.army.mil/lewis-mcchord/my-Joint-Base-Lewis-Mcchord/all-services/Housing-Home.