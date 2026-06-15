Joint-Service Cyber Professionals Strengthen Mission Readiness Through High-Performance Training

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Alyssa Reik | Air National Guard members, including personnel assigned to the 179th Cyber Operations Squadron, Mansfield, Ohio, U.S. Space Force members, and a U.S. Marine, practice team building and training under stress during the High-Performance Training (HPT) facilitated by Liminal Collective in Las Vegas, June 8–12, 2026. The training is designed to accelerate team development, build trust and resilience, and enhance operational effectiveness in demanding and dynamic environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Alyssa Reik.) see less | View Image Page

LAS VEGAS — Air National Guard members, including personnel assigned to the 179th Cyber Operations Squadron in Mansfield, Ohio, trained alongside U.S. Space Force Guardians and a U.S. Marine during a High-Performance Training program facilitated by Liminal Collective in Las Vegas, June 8–12, 2026.

The five-day training experience was designed to enhance leadership, team dynamics and human performance for cyber operators and leaders across the Air National Guard. Through immersive and unconventional learning environments, participants developed skills in adaptability, communication, trust and decision-making while gaining a deeper understanding of how individual performance directly impacts team effectiveness and mission success.

Facilitated by Liminal Collective, the program emphasized a holistic approach to readiness. Rather than focusing solely on technical proficiency, the training challenged participants to improve physical, cognitive and interpersonal performance, recognizing that mission success depends on individuals operating at their highest potential. This program works to attract, develop, and retain military members, especially when it comes to cyber. “Being surrounded by world champions and elite athletes gives Airmen a chance to think differently about their own performance. The UFC experience exposed them to the way elite fighters build systems to prepare, recover, train mentally, and sustain optimal performance at the highest level,” said Taylor Johnson, partner at Liminal Collective.

“It is also about recognizing that elite operators and elite performers are solving a similar problem: how to think clearly, adapt quickly, and execute effectively under pressure,” he said. “While the arena is different, the principles are highly transferable. Mixed martial arts are built on integrating multiple skill sets to become a more effective fighter. In the same way, Airmen can take a holistic approach to increase their overall effectiveness in the mission environment.”

Throughout the week, participants engaged in cognitive skills development, one-on-one grappling, acrobatics, outdoor high intensity exercises, and resilience-focused training designed to push them beyond traditional classroom instruction. Events were conducted at the UFC Performance Institute, a Cirque du Soleil training facility, and outdoor locations near the Lower Colorado River.

Andy Walshe, chief performance officer and founding member of Liminal Collective, spoke on the human performance correlation between military members and other high performers, "All the performance adjacent subject matter experts were carefully selected on the basis of two key metrics, they were from categories identified in previous HPT programs from the Elite Modeling Synthesis-Creative and Warrior Mindset, and their domain expertise was targeted for the current operational requirements of these organizations,” Walshe added, “Specifically, the first goal was to expose this community to real-world examples of elite performing institutions whose sole focus is the development of their talent across all modern performance metrics. Secondly, both the UFC and Cirque have developed great expertise in scenarios where high-stakes decisions, with large consequences under discrete timelines are necessary. Even though the application of these skills varies widely, we know that the training and development of these skills have common methodologies which helps accelerate our training design for the cognitive warrior.”

While the activities challenged participants physically and mentally, organizers emphasized that the training was not intended as recreation or team building alone. Each experience was selected to expose participants to proven methods used by elite performers and to demonstrate how individual growth contributes to stronger teams and more effective mission execution.

By observing and learning from world-class athletes, performers and coaches, participants gained insight into how high-performing organizations develop discipline, adaptability, trust and resilience under pressure. These lessons were then connected directly to the demands faced by cyber professionals operating in complex and rapidly evolving environments.

“The significance between Cirque du Soleil and the HPT doesn't necessarily have to do with the skills they are showing on stage, but has to do with sharpening your self-awareness, accelerating your trust within your team, and constantly being in the moment,” said Ben Potvin, chief creative officer for Liminal Collective. ” So many elements have to come together when it comes to the Cirque du Soleil shows, not only does it have to be safe, but executed at the highest level. Every person, whether they are a technician, or a performer, needs to be synched together to perform at the highest level. That's one of the main aspects that we wanted this group to witness.”

Liminal Collective specializes in developing high-performing teams through experiential learning methods that focus on both individual growth and collective effectiveness. The organization works with elite military, government and private-sector organizations to strengthen leadership, resilience and team performance in demanding operational environments.

The Air National Guard Cyber High-Performance Training Program is designed specifically for advanced cyber operators and leaders. By addressing the human dimensions of performance alongside technical expertise, the program seeks to develop the mindset, leadership abilities and team dynamics necessary to meet the challenges of the modern cyber mission.

As cyber threats continue to evolve, programs such as High-Performance Training provide Air National Guard cyber professionals opportunities to strengthen the human element of mission readiness, ensuring they are prepared to operate effectively in complex, high-pressure environments while contributing to stronger, more cohesive teams.