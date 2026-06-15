Terrestrial Sensors Welcomes New Project Manager

Courtesy Photo | Capability Program Executive Intelligence and Spectrum Warfare (CPE ISW) Christopher...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Capability Program Executive Intelligence and Spectrum Warfare (CPE ISW) Christopher Manning (left) presents the charter for Project Manager Terrestrial Sensors (PM TS) to Thomas Dunaway during the PM TS Assumption of Charter ceremony at Fort Belvoir, VA, on June 11. (U.S. Army photo by Frank Carter) see less | View Image Page

The Project Manager Terrestrial Sensors (PM TS) family gathered at Fort Belvoir on June 11 to welcome Thomas Dunaway as the organization’s new leader during an Assumption of Charter ceremony.



With the venue filled to capacity, Capability Program Executive Intelligence and Spectrum Warfare (CPE ISW) Christopher Manning presided over the ceremony where he praised outgoing Project Manager for Terrestrial Sensors, Lareina Adams.



“When Lareina became Project Manager for Terrestrial Sensors in 2023, she inherited one of the most challenging portfolios in the acquisition community – a diverse collection of legacy systems supporting two decades of counterinsurgency operations that required transformation leadership to meet Army modernization priorities,” Manning said.



PM TSleads the Army’s development, procurement, fielding, training for, and sustainment of best-in-class ground sensors that enable robust surveillance, reconnaissance, and target acquisition.



While Adams did not attend the ceremony due to leadership commitments with the Defense Information Systems Agency, she left an indelible mark on PM TS.



“Lareina expanded the strategic relevance of PM TS by establishing research and development funding lines for FY26 that positioned the portfolio to evolve from legacy technologies toward counter-unmanned aerial systems and autonomous capabilities that will better support future Army requirements,” Manning said.



With Adams at the helm, PM TS expanded its capabilities and added foreign military sales while supporting efforts to secure the nation’s southern border with the deployment of the Ground-Based Operational Surveillance Systems (G-BOSS(E)).



Adams attributed PM TS achievements under her leadership to the staff.



“The PM TS portfolio has achieved many successes over the last three years due to the efforts of the entire team,” Adams said. “There are too many to name, but I played a very minor role in the team’s ability to continuously deliver and sustain critical capabilities for the warfighter.”



Under her direction, PM TS fielded 250 Instrument Set, Reconnaissance and Surveying (ENFIRE) kits to the U.S. Marine Corps, 168 Husky Mounted Detection Systems (HMDS) with Wire Detection capability, and the Automated Installation Entry (AIE) system reached a milestone with its 100th installation.



Dunaway succeeds Adams after serving as a Project Officer within the (ASA(ALT)) Operations team at the Pentagon. In this role, he supported enterprise-level operational synchronization and senior leader decision-making, to include the development of the ASA(ALT) Operations Center.



“Tom, your record of leadership in Army acquisition shows you understand the importance of delivering timely and effective equipment to warfighters, while also preparing to meet the needs of the future,” Manning said. “As we charter you as the Project Manager for TS, I am confident you can lead this organization during an exciting time of transformation and ensure the right decisions are made to support our warfighters.”



From 2021 to 2024, Dunaway served as a Centralized Selection List Product Manager for Global Enterprise Network Modernization within the Integrated Enterprise Network portfolio. In this position, he led a globally dispersed team of over 100 personnel delivering modernized, secure communications infrastructure to Soldiers around the world.



Dunaway also recognized Adams’ achievements during his remarks.



“Strategically, Ms. Adams positioned PM TS to meet emerging operational demands while preparing the portfolio for the future,” Dunaway said. “Under her leadership, the organization rapidly adapted to support homeland defense and Southern Border missions.”



“At the same time, she championed innovation and modernization efforts that will shape the future of force protection, installation security, and sensing capabilities for years to come,” he added.



Dunaway thanked his wife Kristen, and his children Vivian, Charles and Graham, as well as his father, Cecil, who attended the event.



“They have been a tremendous support for me throughout my career and have been there with every assignment, every challenge and every opportunity,” Dunaway said. “It has been a family experience, and I would not be able to do it without them, so I love you all.”



Dunaway stressed that the strength of PM TS is not found in its programs, but in its people serving in the United States and around the world.



“When I assume responsibility of PM TS, my commitment to you is that I am going to listen, learn, and trust the expertise in the ranks,” Dunaway said. “I will do everything I can to support the team and earn their trust along the way.”