419th LRS supply, TMO Airmen strengthen readiness during Nellis annual tour

Photo By Anthony Pham | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Bertha Aguilar, a 419th Logistics Readiness Squadron material management specialist, pulls apart from inventory at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, May 11, 2026. Aguilar and other 419th LRS Airmen from Hill Air Force Base, Utah, conducted their annual tour at Nellis, integrating with the active-duty 99th LRS to support supply and traffic management operations. The hands-on training allowed the reservists to strengthen their proficiency in inventory control, asset accountability, and logistics readiness in a high-tempo environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Pham) see less | View Image Page

NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, Nev. – Boxes moved from pallet to workstation, cargo labels were checked against records and parts were routed across the installation as 419th Logistics Readiness Squadron Airmen stepped into the daily rhythm of one of the Air Force’s busiest bases during annual tour training May 4-16, 2026.

The Hill Air Force Base, Utah, reservists worked alongside the 99th Logistics Readiness Squadron at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, supporting supply and traffic management operations that keep units equipped, aircraft support activities moving and mission requirements on schedule.

Supply Airmen integrated across seven supply sections, receiving critical hands-on training while completing their annual tour training plan. Their work included inventory management, supply runs, receipt processing, equipment pulls and coordination with 99th LRS personnel to keep materials moving to the units that needed them.

The supply team also helped validate key inventories and correct discrepancies before they could affect mission support. In one effort, Airmen partnered with the 99th LRS individual protective equipment section to audit 448 body armor plates and restore full accountability of force protection assets. In another, they completed a warehouse validation covering hundreds of line items across multiple locations, helping prepare the host unit for future audit requirements.

Those tasks gave reservists practical experience in the systems and decision points that shape logistics readiness. By working through real requirements instead of classroom scenarios, Airmen strengthened proficiency in inventory control, document compliance, asset accountability and coordination with maintenance customers.

“By working through real requirements instead of classroom scenarios, we strengthened proficiency in inventory control, document compliance and asset accountability,” said Tech. Sgt. Brad Boyle, a material management supervisor with the 419th LRS. “That experience helps us better support the mission when we return home.”

While the supply team focused on accountability and parts flow, Traffic Management Office Airmen supported the movement side of the logistics mission. Working with active-duty counterparts, they packed boxes, prepared shipments for outgoing carriers, unloaded inbound cargo and cataloged deliveries before routing them to their final destinations across the installation.

The pace required accuracy and communication. Each shipment had to be documented, handled and directed properly so equipment and supplies reached the right organization without unnecessary delay. The work offered TMO Airmen direct exposure to installation-level transportation processes and reinforced how cargo movement connects to readiness across the base.

“The tour placed us inside active-duty work centers where timelines are tight, documentation matters and routine deliveries can affect training,” said Tech. Sgt. Kristen Siegel, 419th LRS traffic management office NCOIC. “It gave our Airmen a better understanding of how transportation supports the larger mission.”

The annual tour also demonstrated the value of Total Force integration. By embedding with the 99th LRS, 419th LRS Airmen contributed to current operations while building the technical depth they need to support home-station and contingency missions.

For the Air Force Reserve, annual tour training provides time to sharpen core skills in operational environments that are difficult to replicate during monthly unit training assemblies. For the host unit, Reserve Airmen bring additional capacity and experience while learning local procedures and sharing lessons from their own mission set.

Whether validating inventory, preparing shipments or routing parts to customers, the Airmen’s work underscored a simple operational reality: readiness depends on getting the right asset to the right place at the right time.

“Readiness depends on getting the right asset to the right place at the right time,” said Siegel. “For TMO, that means making sure every shipment is documented, moved and delivered with purpose.”