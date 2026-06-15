Nickell relieves Jurica as Commanding Officer of Naval Air Station Corpus Christi

Photo By Dale Davis | Capt. Ty Jurica turned over the helm of Naval Air Station Corpus Christi to Capt. Paul...... read more read more Photo By Dale Davis | Capt. Ty Jurica turned over the helm of Naval Air Station Corpus Christi to Capt. Paul Nickell, during a change of command ceremony at air station, June 12. Jurica also closed out a 37-year career during the event. see less | View Image Page

Command of Naval Air Station Corpus Christi changed hands June 12, when Capt. Ty Jurica turned over the helm to Capt. Paul Nickell, during a change of command ceremony at the air station. Jurica also closed out a 37-year career during the event.



Rear Adm. John Hewitt, Commander, Navy Region Southeast, was the presiding official.



Nickell is a native of Lancaster, California and enlisted in the United States Navy in 1996 as a Data Systems Technician. Selected for the Broadened Opportunity for Officer Selection and Training, he subsequently earned a commission through the Enlisted Commissioning Program at Auburn University in 2002.Nickell was designated a naval flight officer in December 2003.





“Naval Air Station Corpus Christi is the western cradle of Naval aviation, it is where the standard begins for our national defense,” said Nickell. “I am honored to serve with each and every one of you.”



Nickell’s operational tours include Patrol Squadron 26 (VP-26) in support of Operations Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom, and Active Endeavor; Special Projects Patrol Squadron 2 (VPU-2) in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan, Horn of Africa, and Philippines; USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and New Dawn; VP-10 in support of Operation Inherent Resolve; Commanding Officer of VP-45 supporting 4th and 7th Fleet tasking; and Battle Director of Central Command’s Combined Air Operations Center supporting Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve..



Nickell’s shore and staff assignments include VP-30 as a Fleet Replacement Squadron (FRS) Instructor, Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI), and the P-3C Training Director; Flag Aide to Commander, United States Pacific Fleet; Command Course Instructor at the Naval Leadership and Ethics Center; and as a Military Professor with the College of Leadership and Ethics at the United States Naval War College.



Nickell has operated in every geographic combatant command region, logging over 3,300 flight hours in the P-3C, P-3SP, and P-8A. He earned a Master of Arts in National Security and Strategic Studies from the U.S. Naval War College, a Professional Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the United States Postgraduate School and has completed all phases of Joint Professional Military Education through Naval War College and the Joint Forces Staff College.



His personal awards include Meritorious Unit Commendations, Navy Battle “E” awards, Air Medal Strike/Flight, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medals, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, Good Conduct Medals and other personal, campaign and unit awards.



Jurica is closing out his 37-year Navy career and retiring to Tomball, Texas. He took the helm of Naval Air Station Corpus Christi in June 2022. During his tenure, the air station integrated the new T-54A multi-engine training aircraft, a landmark modernization effort that will define Naval training for decades to come. Additionally, he guided the execution of more than $65 million for numerous infrastructure sustainment enhancements, improving the installations long-term resilience, quality of life services, and operational capabilities and a historic intergovernmental support agreement with the city or Corpus Christi and Nueces County. Jurica’s commitment to strategic community engagement culminated in the return of the on-base Wings Over South Texas air show, drawing more than 60,000 spectators.