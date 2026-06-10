Eighth Army commanding general speaks at Pyeongtaek University on the future of U.S.-ROK Alliance

Photo By Staff Sgt. Joshua Talley | U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joe Hilbert, commanding general of Eighth Army, speaks to students, faculty, and Republic of Korea (ROK) Army Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets at Pyeongtaek University, South Korea, May 26, 2026. Hilbert engaged with the next generation of Korean leaders on shared security challenges and the need for continued innovation to ensure peace and stability on the peninsula. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Talley) see less | View Image Page

The Eighth Army Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Joseph Hilbert, delivered a special lecture to students, faculty, and Republic of Korea Army ROTC cadets at Pyeongtaek University on May 26, 2026, to discuss the future of the U.S.-ROK Alliance and the importance of partnership in an era of rapid change.

Hilbert engaged with the next generation of Korean leaders on shared security challenges and the need for continued innovation to ensure peace and stability on the peninsula.

In his lecture, titled "The Unbreakable Alliance in an Era of Unprecedented Change," Lt. Gen. Hilbert emphasized that the 76-year-old partnership must evolve to meet the challenges of the 21st century. He highlighted "Freedom 250," the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States’ independence, noting that the shared values of freedom and self-determination are the bedrock of the alliance.

"The U.S.-ROK Alliance is not a historical artifact; it is a living, evolving partnership that must innovate to meet the challenges of the 21st century," said Hilbert.

He introduced the concept of a "strategic alloy," a metaphor for fusing the unique strengths of both nations' militaries to create a force that is stronger and more resilient together.

During his address, Lt. Gen. Hilbert outlined three key pillars essential for navigating the future of the alliance. He emphasized Technological Integration, noting that leveraging cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and unmanned systems will serve as a critical combat multiplier. This allows forces to work smarter, automate repetitive tasks, and complement the ranks with a technological advantage to enhance overall combat effectiveness.

He also highlighted Industrial Partnership, stressing the need to harness the immense power of the Korean defense industrial base to overcome global logistical challenges. Reflecting on South Korea achieving the "Miracle on the Han River," he explained that while the alliance has historically been described as "ironclad," it has now evolved into a "strategic alloy." This complex and stronger composition ensures both nations are not fighting their own isolated battles, but rather infusing each force's unique characteristics and advantages to fight as one.

Focusing on Adaptive Leadership & The Human Element, Lt. Gen. Hilbert closed stressing that despite rapid technological advancements, well-trained and well disciplined soldiers remain the ultimate asymmetric force. True capability comes from the effective integration of human decision-making with advanced technology on the modern battlefield.

Following the formal lecture, Hilbert engaged directly with the students and cadets during an interactive Q&A session. He took the opportunity to mentor these future leaders, offering guidance on assuming leadership roles and managing personal life. Ending on a personal note, he shared his deep fondness for living in the Republic of Korea, highlighting his appreciation for the local food and vibrant culture.

The visit reinforced the strong and enduring partnership between Eighth Army and the city of Pyeongtaek, a primary hub of international security cooperation. The engagement with Pyeongtaek University is part of an ongoing effort to strengthen community relations, foster mutual understanding, and cultivate regional goodwill.

"As you move into your future roles in government and industry, I ask you to see the U.S.-ROK Alliance as a strategic advantage," Hilbert urged the students. "Work with us. Challenge us. Help us build that strategic alloy."

The U.S.-ROK Alliance remains a cornerstone of security and stability in the Indo- Pacific, and engagements like this are vital to ensuring the partnership remains strong for the next generation of leaders.