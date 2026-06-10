My DCMA: Ollie Perry, industrial specialist Your browser does not support the audio element.

CARSON, Calif.–My DCMA showcases the Defense Contract Management Agency’s experienced and dedicated workforce and highlights what being part of the national defense team means to them. Today, Ollie Perry shares his story.



My name is Ollie Perry, and this is “My DCMA.” I am an industrial specialist at DCMA Southern California based in Carson, California. I oversee more than 200 contracts valued at over $7.91 billion dollars. My contract management office is a part of the Geographic & Systems Support Command.



One key aspect of my job duties is to ensure the on-time delivery of contract schedules. I, along with other functional people on the team, were able to dramatically improve the fiscal year 2025 OTD of one of my contractors by 47%, from a FY24 ending OTD rate of 25%, to a FY25 end of year rate at 83%. I received a director’s coin from DCMA Director Navy Vice Adm. Stephen Tedford for my hard work when he visited California in March.



I ensure contractors’ processes are efficient to mitigate contract schedule risk and inform customers of potential delays by monitoring their delivery and production management systems to provide the technical analysis of manufacturing processes. I also engage with customer focal points, to include procurement contracting officers, administrative contracting officers, program integrators, and other functional specialists, to provide the timely notification of production requirement deficiencies.



As an industrial specialist, I routinely engage with various points of contact within the buying commands and provide them with production and manufacturing support, analysis, and insight. This engagement directly affects warfighter readiness by ensuring those purchased items are completed and delivered on time. I work with defense contractors who provide parts and services for critical platforms, to include aircraft avionics, naval ships, Army vehicles, missiles and space assets.



I joined the DCMA team eight years ago. I am a graduate of the Keystone Program. I consider myself a Keystone emeritus because of its impact on me, but more importantly, the shaping of future leaders in this agency.



I like working at DCMA because the agency offers me the opportunity to continue serving my country and the warfighter. Some of the great things about working at my location include working with my teammates, who keep the job enjoyable. I look forward to coming to work. Every workday in Carson office is an adventure. I’ve had the honor of working with some outstanding individuals who are knowledgeable, professional and take their jobs seriously. As a team, we want to work with our contractors to ensure that warfighters have what they need to accomplish their missions.



I am an Air Force veteran who spent significant time deployed throughout my military career. DCMA is important to America’s warfighters because I understand the importance of having the necessary equipment for success and the frustrations of trying to get things done without it. I feel proud knowing I play a small role in ensuring that warriors today, who are currently in harm’s way protecting and defending our way of life, have the equipment and tools they need on time.



My future career goals include staying with the agency and finding continuous opportunities for growth development, including staying up to date with training and applying for promotions.



My favorite hobbies include smoking, grilling and deep-frying meat. I eat these unhealthy foods in moderation. I’m also a huge New Orleans Saints fan.