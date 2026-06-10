Photo By Debra Watts | Cristine Fuson is a quality assurance specialist at Defense Contract Management Agency...... read more read more Photo By Debra Watts | Cristine Fuson is a quality assurance specialist at Defense Contract Management Agency Southern California, and she is based in San Diego. She joined the DCMA team three years ago. She received a director’s coin for her exceptional work in March from the DCMA Director Navy Vice Adm. Stephen Tedford during his visit to California. see less | View Image Page

My DCMA: Cristine Fuson, quality assurance specialist Your browser does not support the audio element.

SAN DIEGO–My DCMA showcases the Defense Contract Management Agency’s experienced and dedicated workforce and highlights what being part of the national defense team means to them. Today, Cristine Fuson shares her story.



My name is Cristine Fuson, and this is “My DCMA.” I am a quality assurance specialist at DCMA Southern California, and I am based in San Diego. My contract management office is a part of the Geographic & Systems Support Command.



My role is to ensure contract compliance and product quality for the Department of War. I provide quality assurance support on various parts that go on naval ships, submarines, tanks, military vehicles – such as Humvees and Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles, known as MRAPs – and aircraft, including helicopters. I manage the entire quality assurance lifecycle, which begins with developing strategic surveillance plans and conducting in-depth contract reviews to ensure compliance from the start. My duties extend to performing on-site government source inspections, alongside rigorous process and deliverable product evaluations.



I use data analysis to monitor contractor performance and drive continuous improvement by issuing Corrective Action Requests when necessary. Finally, I oversee the official product acceptance in the Wide Area Workflow system, ultimately ensuring the highest quality and safest products reach our warfighters.



I joined the DCMA team three years ago. I like working at DCMA because I work with some of the greatest people every day. I can use my knowledge and skills from the manufacturing and aerospace industry to recognize fraud and prevent non-conforming, counterfeit parts from reaching warfighters.



Some of the great things about working at my location include the beautiful weather and working on a team where everyone gets along and is dedicated to the mission. I consider it a privilege to be part of the San Diego team. The environment here is exceptionally collaborative and comprised of dedicated professionals who consistently support one another.



DCMA is important to America’s warfighters because it’s our job to ensure the safety and quality of the product before it reaches the men and women out there fighting for our country.



Over the years, DCMA has evolved significantly. We’ve seen updates to our business systems that allow all levels of government to get real-time information. This shift allows us to be more proactive, using data-driven insights to identify and mitigate risks early in the production process rather than just catching defects at the end. This modernization helps us support warfighters more effectively than ever before.



Over the years, DCMA has changed. There have been updates to our various business systems to ensure all levels of the government are able to get real-time information to always support warfighters.



My team’s goal for 2026 is to continue to support each other and maintain our standard of excellence. As far as my future personal goals, I would like to broaden my experience by working with the DCMA International team, perhaps in a location such as Germany, to gain a global perspective on defense contracting. This aspiration is part of my ultimate career goal, which is to serve as a strategic liaison for both emerging and established defense contractors.



I aim to cultivate a partnership-oriented role where I can enable our industry partners to excel by demystifying the complexities of federal acquisition. By providing expert guidance to help build a deep understanding of contractual obligations and clauses, my goal is to transform compliance from a challenge into a core competency. This will foster a more confident and compliant network of suppliers dedicated to delivering high-quality products that enhance warfighter safety and mission-readiness.



My favorite hobbies include sewing and repurposing clothing, participating in vintage resales, shopping, and listening to great music and attending concerts.



Something unique about me is that I was recently awarded a director’s coin in March by our DCMA Director Navy Vice Adm. Stephen Tedford during his visit to California. I am a motivated team member, and I am known for my positive attitude and dedication to customer service. My ability to apply deep industry expertise and meticulous attention to detail was instrumental during a critical fraud investigation. While conducting a comprehensive review of the contractor’s documentation, I identified significant contractual violations that led to a formal inquiry.



As a result, my skill in explaining complex technical issues proved to be a crucial asset to the investigators. Ultimately, my detailed analysis prevented non-conforming ball bearings from entering the supply chain, resulting in the debarment of multiple contractors. Through such efforts, my competence and insights have not only fostered a more cohesive team environment but have directly enhanced my team’s ability to execute its core mission to ensure the timely delivery of quality products and prevent counterfeit parts from ever reaching our warfighters.