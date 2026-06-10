USACE waives day use fees at recreation areas in observance of Army Corps of Engineers’ Birthday

Photo By Leon Roberts | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District park rangers and visitors at Cheatham Lake wear life jackets and inflatable life jackets May 15, 2026, in Ashland City, Tennessee, while participating in “Wear Your Life Jacket to Work Day.” (USACE Photo) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Leon Roberts | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District park rangers and visitors at Cheatham...... read more read more

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (June 12, 2026) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers today announced that it will waive day use fees at its more than 2,800 USACE-operated recreation areas nationwide, including recreational areas along the Cumberland River Basin, in observance of its birthday, June 16.

The waiver covers fees for boat launch ramps and swimming beaches. The waiver does not apply to camping and camping-related services, or fees for specialized facilities (group picnic shelters) and events. Other agencies that manage recreation areas on USACE lands are encouraged, but not required, to offer the waiver in the areas that they manage.

Visitors are encouraged to contact USACE lake and river projects before visiting to ensure recreation areas are open. To discover a USACE recreation site near you, please visit the USACE recreation website at https://corpslakes.erdc.dren.mil/visitors/visitors.cfmor visit http://www.recreation.gov/.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is the nation's first engineering organization, committed to delivering innovative engineering solutions that benefit the American people. The district’s mission is to deliver vital engineering solutions, in collaboration with our partners to strengthen national security, energize our economy, and reduce disaster risk.

The Nashville District alone houses 280 recreation sites, approximately 1,700 picnic sites, 61 designated swimming areas and over 450 miles of trail space. Combined our sites hosted over 22.5 million visitors in FY25 and amassed over one billion dollars in visitor spending in FY25. Offering diverse outdoor activities for all ages across over 150,000 land acres, 200,000 water acres and 3,000 shoreline miles.

The Nashville District focuses on civil works operations across a 59,000-square-mile area spanning seven states: Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, Mississippi, and Virginia, where it manages critical water resources within the Cumberland and Tennessee River basins, balancing flood risk management, commercial navigation, hydropower production, recreation, water supply, and water quality, while also operating 10 dams in the Cumberland River Basin and maintaining 14 navigation lock projects on the Cumberland and Tennessee River systems. The district is protecting people from water, protecting water from people, and making water useful.

The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/About/Districts/Nashville-District/, on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on X (formerly Twitter) at http://www.x.com/nashvillecorps. Follow us on LinkedIn for the latest Nashville District employment and contracting opportunities at https://www.linkedin.com/company/u-s-army-corps-of-engineers-nashville-district.