412th CEG paves the way for faster, safer and smoother commutes

Photo By Laisa Leao | Philipp Shull, 412th Civil Engineer Group project manager, inspects contractors filling cracks on Rosamond Boulevard with sand in preparation for a new asphalt layer at Edwards Air Force Base, California, June 2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Laisa Leao) see less | View Image Page

In a move to improve efficiency and reduce transit times across the vast Edwards Air Force Base installation, the 412th Civil Engineer Group partnered with the412th Security Forces Squadronand the412th Test Wing Safety Officeto conduct a comprehensive traffic analysis.

The result of this collaboration is a series of data-driven speed limit increases designed to keep the mission moving without compromising safety. This included a large section of Wolfe Ave. increasing to 35 mph, and a large section of Rosamond Boulevard increasing to 70 mph.

"While we are excited to offer these increased limits and smoother roads, the safety of our workforce remains our top priority," Col. Bradly Bucholz, 412th Civil Engineer Group commander said. "We ask everyone to remain vigilant, obey all posted signage, and continue to drive safely as we adjust to these new traffic patterns.”

Philipp Shull, 412th Civil Engineer Group project manager, inspects contractors filling cracks on Rosamond Boulevard with sand in preparation for a new asphalt layer at Edwards Air Force Base, California, June 2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Laisa Leao)

The 412th CEG has also been executing a series of high-visibility projects totaling more than $25 million to repair and revitalize some of the installation’s aging road network, parking lots and sidewalks. From the primary gates to the main arteries of the base, the 412th CEG team has targeted the areas with the highest mission impact.

Recent project completions include the entry and exit lanes of South Gate, and sections of Bailey Avenue, Rosamond Boulevard, Lancaster Boulevard and Wolfe Avenue. The team has also been enhancing intersections and road shoulders with the strategic installation of rock to prevent erosion and improve visibility.

“The dust hasn't settled just yet as the 412th CEG is already moving into the next phase of its road repair plan,” said Francisco Badiano, 412th Civil Engineer Squadron acting director.

“Personnel should expect continued improvements in the coming months, specifically targeting additional sections of Lancaster Boulevard, Rosamond Boulevard, and a complete overhaul of Forbes Avenue, stretching from Bailey Avenue all the way to Rosamond Boulevard,” added Chad Allen, 412th CEG Engineering Division chief.