Goodfellow Healthcare Operations Squadron marks leadership transition

Photo By Senior Airman Renee Finona | A Meritorious Service Medal sits on top of U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Justin Lusk, Goodfellow Healthcare Operations Squadron outgoing commander, decoration before a change of command ceremony at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 9, 2026. Change of command ceremonies are rooted in military tradition and allow Airmen to witness the transfer of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renee Nicole S.N. Finona) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Senior Airman Renee Finona | A Meritorious Service Medal sits on top of U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Justin Lusk,...... read more read more

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas -- The Goodfellow Healthcare Operations Squadron held a change of command ceremony, marking the formal transfer of leadership from U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Justin Lusk to Lt. Col. Kyle Hiatt June 9.

Col. La Rita Abel, Goodfellow Medical Group commander, presided over the ceremony, honoring Lusk's accomplishments during his two-year command and welcoming Hiatt and his family to Team Goodfellow.

The military change of command ceremony is a longstanding tradition that symbolizes the transfer of authority and responsibility through the passing of the unit guidon. More than a ceremonial event, it reflects the continuity of leadership and mission that defines military service.

"This ceremony is not just about a change in leadership," said Abel. "It is a reaffirmation of the continuity of our mission and a testament to the strength and adaptability of the Air Force."

During her remarks, Abel highlighted the significant achievements of the Healthcare Operations Squadron under Lusk's leadership.

The squadron's pharmacy achieved the highest growth in both the Air Force and the Defense Health Agency for two consecutive years. The unit also successfully completed a Unit Effectiveness Inspection and Joint Commission Inspection during the same week while maintaining uninterrupted patient care.

Abel credited Lusk with transforming the Medical Logistics Flight, which now ranks among the top performers in key metrics of Air Force medical logistics organizations. She also recognized the squadron's efforts to immunize more than 8,000 personnel through 24 flu-line events and recapture nearly 2,000 patients, helping reverse a multiyear trend and strengthen the unit's future growth.

"When morale was low, you fought for and secured $1.1 million to modernize the tools your Airmen needed, proving that leadership is about enabling your people to succeed," said Abel.

Lusk reflected on his time at Goodfellow by emphasizing the teamwork and dedication that fueled the squadron's success.

"HCOS, you have been an amazing team," said Lusk. "I really have just been honored to be your commander for the last two years, and it has just been a phenomenal run."

Throughout his remarks, Lusk thanked the Airmen, civilians, leaders and mission partners who contributed to the squadron's accomplishments. He also expressed appreciation for the support of his family and acknowledged the sacrifices military families make throughout a service member's career.

As he prepared to assume command of the 60th Medical Diagnostics and Therapeutics Squadron at Travis Air Force Base, California, Lusk encouraged the squadron to continue building on its success under new leadership.

Abel described Hiatt, who arrives from MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, as a servant leader whose career has been defined by developing Airmen and caring for people.

"Your career has been defined by your commitment to doing the right thing and doing it right," said Abel. "You're a leader who builds up your people, and we are excited to see the great things you will accomplish here."

Upon accepting command, Hiatt thanked the squadron and installation leadership for their support and recognized the strong foundation established by his predecessor.

"It's obvious that you're well loved here in the community and by the squadron," Hiatt said to Lusk during the ceremony. "You put the squadron in a great place, and I look forward to taking over and hopefully doing as well."

Hiatt also expressed enthusiasm for joining the Goodfellow team and leading the Healthcare Operations Squadron into its next chapter.

"I'm sure excited to take on this new position," said Hiatt. "There's lots of good things that can still happen, and I say we move forward and do great things together."

As the GHCOS transitions to new leadership, the unit remains focused on delivering exceptional healthcare services and ensuring the readiness of Airmen, Guardians and beneficiaries across the installation.