Fort Stewart Youth Challenge Academy graduates take charge of their futures

Courtesy Photo | Youth Challenge Academy cadets lower the American flag during a ceremony event Sep. 19, 2025 in Fort Stewart, Ga. see less | View Image Page

FORT STEWART, Ga.— The Georgia National Guard’s Fort Stewart Youth Challenge Academy (FSYCA) graduated a new class of 87 cadets June 9, marking the completion of a five-and-a-half-month program designed to provide second chances to at-risk youth between the ages of 16 and 18 who struggle to complete high school in a traditional setting.

Established in 1993, the voluntary, cost-free program combines a structured, quasi-military environment with academic coursework and focuses on education, leadership, character development and life coping skills. According to program officials and instructors, the curriculum aims to foster growth in self-awareness, confidence and sense of purpose.

"The most profound transformation observed in cadets is the development of self-discipline, accountability, and confidence," said Fort Stewart YCA Commandant Raymond Williams. "Cadets arrive from diverse and often challenging backgrounds. Through structured training, they evolve into motivated, goal-oriented individuals who take ownership of their actions."

For many of the graduating cadets, the decision to volunteer for the program came after struggles at school and in their personal lives.

Cadet Karuria Carter, a graduate from Decatur, Georgia, said her life before FSYCA was marked by a severe lack of motivation. "Before coming to YCA, I was truly battling demons within myself," Carter said. "All I wanted to do was nothing, yet I expected everything."

Cadet Javion Mack, a Powder Springs resident, was skipping classes and selling drugs before joining the program.

"I never had any structure or discipline in my life; I really did not know what it really was until I got here at the YCA," said Mack, who has since worked to earn a GED at age 16. He aspiresto learn a trade like welding or HVAC through Georgia’s companion program, the Job Challenge Academy.

For many in the program, the rapid adjustment to the new environment is significantly different from the schedule they are used to.

A cadet's day at the academy is a highly structured routine that begins in the early morning with physical training, followed by breakfast and the start of academic classes. Throughout the day, cadets remain focused on their schoolwork and close out the day with cadre mentoring sessions and personal time to read a book or relax.

"It was very different from what I was used to, and it took time to adapt," said Cadet Giuliani Gonzalez of Savannah. "Once I learned how to manage my time and stay disciplined, I was able to overcome those challenges and successfully complete the program."

The Fort Stewart YCA partners with local education providers, including Foothills Regional High School. Teachers work on-site during the residential phase to help cadets earn high school diplomas or recover academic credits. Scott Carrier, program director of Foothills, noted that the program’s attendance policies remove traditional barriers to learning.

"The pairing of Foothills and Youth Challenge has led students, many of whom would never have graduated from high school, to earn their diploma," Carrier said. "Many continue to be successful in the workforce, military, or in some type of secondary school environment."

Mentorship inside and outside the program is a key factor in continued success for the students. Currently, the graduates are paired with a mentor for 12 months after completing the residential phase.

"The mentor serves as a guide, motivator, and source of accountability as graduates transition back into their communities," said Ms. Eloise Mitchell, an FSYCA GED instructor.

The duration of mentorship is expected to expand to a 24-month model in 2027.

Michael Glaspie, director of FSYCA, said the expansion of the mentorship timeline will build on the achievements of the current program. "This extended mentorship period is expected to improve long-term outcomes by ensuring continued access to the resources and support systems necessary for sustained success."

Graduates of the Youth Challenge Academy transition into higher education, vocational training, immediate employment or military service.

Cadet Daniel Nixon of Tallahassee, Florida, finished the residential phase as the platoon leader. "My plan after graduation is to join the Army," Nixon said. "YCA has prepared me to achieve this goal by instilling discipline and leadership from cadre who retired from the military. They helped me tremendously to prepare for the Army."

For teenagers considering applying for Georgia’s Youth Challenge Academy, the program offers two schooling locations at Fort Stewart and Fort Gordon, near Augusta.

"Use the program to improve yourself, stay focused, and work toward your goals," Gonzalez said. "The program is designed to help you become a better version of yourself if you're willing to put in the effort."

As the newest graduates enter the next step of their lives, Foothills instructor Kirk Crocker provided words of encouragement.

"Continue to believe in yourselves and the potential you possess," Crocker said. "The discipline, confidence, and life skills you have developed during this program can serve as a foundation for future success."