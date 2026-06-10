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    Brig. Gen. Lauren Edwards Assumes Command of 2nd Marine Logistics Group

    2nd Marine Logistics Group Change of Command Ceremony

    Photo By Lance Cpl. Isabelle Veillette | U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Lauren Edwards, left, oncoming commanding general of 2nd...... read more read more

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2026

    Story by Staff Sgt. Makayla Elizalde 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    Brig. Gen. Lauren Edwards Assumes Command of 2nd Marine Logistics Group

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. — U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Lauren Edwards assumed command of 2nd Marine Logistics Group from Brig. Gen. Maura Hennigan during a change of command ceremony today at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 11, 2026.

    Having already held command at the Battalion and Regimental levels within 2nd MLG, including Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 8th Engineer Support Battalion and Combat Logistics Battalion 6, Edwards is well positioned to lead the force. As Edwards takes Group command, she will now lead critical logistics support to II MEF and Marine forces operating around the globe.

    Addressing the formation for the first time as the 2nd MLG commanding general, Edwards thanked all members who attended the ceremony. “As I assume command today, my responsibility is to prepare 2nd MLG for whatever the nation calls us to do, wherever or whenever that call comes. You will never fight alone, let's get to work.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 10:13
    Story ID: 567551
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Brig. Gen. Lauren Edwards Assumes Command of 2nd Marine Logistics Group, by SSgt Makayla Elizalde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2nd Marine Logistics Group Change of Command Ceremony
    2nd Marine Logistics Group Change of Command Ceremony
    2nd Marine Logistics Group Change of Command Ceremony
    2nd Marine Logistics Group Change of Command Ceremony

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    turn over
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    responsibility
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