Brig. Gen. Lauren Edwards Assumes Command of 2nd Marine Logistics Group

Photo By Lance Cpl. Isabelle Veillette | U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Lauren Edwards, left, oncoming commanding general of 2nd Marine Logistics Group, receives the 2nd MLG colors from Brig. Gen. Maura Hennigan, outgoing commanding general of 2nd MLG, during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 11, 2026. The change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition which formally signifies the transfer of command and entails the total accountability, authority and responsibility from one individual to another. Hennigan is a native of New York. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isabelle Veillette) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. — U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Lauren Edwards assumed command of 2nd Marine Logistics Group from Brig. Gen. Maura Hennigan during a change of command ceremony today at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 11, 2026.

Having already held command at the Battalion and Regimental levels within 2nd MLG, including Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 8th Engineer Support Battalion and Combat Logistics Battalion 6, Edwards is well positioned to lead the force. As Edwards takes Group command, she will now lead critical logistics support to II MEF and Marine forces operating around the globe.

Addressing the formation for the first time as the 2nd MLG commanding general, Edwards thanked all members who attended the ceremony. “As I assume command today, my responsibility is to prepare 2nd MLG for whatever the nation calls us to do, wherever or whenever that call comes. You will never fight alone, let's get to work.”