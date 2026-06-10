Forecasting readiness during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2

U.S. Air Force weather specialists from the 374th Operations Support Squadron, assigned to Yokota Air Base, Japan are providing mission-critical forecasting and environmental intelligence in support of RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2.

As part of the exercise, which began May 28 and will conclude June 12, weather personnel analyze atmospheric and space environmental conditions to provide participating aircrews with information that directly influences mission planning and execution.

“Their proactive weather briefings enabled the combined airlift team consisting of the United States Air Force, Royal Air Force, Royal Canadian Air Force, and Royal New Zealand Air Force to be armed with prompt information to build a plan that maximizes our airlift tactics, techniques and procedures,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Tyler Jones, 36th Airlift Squadron pilot and 374th Airlift Wing mission commander for RF-A 26-2.

Flight operations take place within the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, the largest combat training range in the world, spanning an approximate 120,000 square miles of airspace. Its wide and diverse geography presents unique forecasting challenges that require service members to adapt to rapidly changing conditions.

Low cloud ceilings, turbulence and constant-changing weather are common occurrences throughout Alaska, making reliable weather forecasts critical during the exercise.

By monitoring multiple atmospheric layers and regularly updating forecasts, weather personnel provide mission planners necessary information to mitigate potential risks during flight operations. Their assessments are vital in determining flight routes, identifying potential hazards and maximizing operational effectiveness.

“The opportunity to go to a new location is my favorite part,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Marc Torres, 374th OSS weather craftsman. “There are times where you don’t get to really see how your work makes an impact, but being here, we get direct feedback from the pilots.”

Collaboration with other units is a key component of RED FLAG-Alaska, enabling participants to strengthen interoperability, enhance mission effectiveness and build the relationships necessary to support future joint and coalition operations.

Directed by Pacific Air Forces and executed by JBER and Eielson Air Force Base, RED FLAG-Alaska exercises provide realistic combat training that sharpens warfighting skills and strengthens interoperability among U.S. and partner-nation forces.