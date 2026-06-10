JBAB Airmen conduct squadron-first bivouac

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell | The 11th Civil Engineer Squadron drive Humvees during convoy training at Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, Pa., June 4, 2026. The convoy was part of a biennial training for the 11th CES Primary Base Engineer Emergency Force (Prime BEEF) program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell | The 11th Civil Engineer Squadron drive Humvees during convoy training at Fort...... read more read more

ANNVILLE, Pa. –Airmen with the 11th Civil Engineer Squadron conducted the squadron’s first bivouac exercise, a bare base setup and defense, at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. June 4, 2026.

The squadron camped together for five days in a simulated deployed environment to train on integrated defense, tactical operations and specific specialized training on wartime tasks.

“This is about more than checking a box for requirements,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jeremy Oare, 11th CES Primary Base Engineer Emergency Force and event manager. “The main purpose is to get the repetitions and build confidence to execute the mission.”

For the first three days, Airmen honed their job skills through hands-on training with deployed-location equipment, including welding, heavy machinery and reverse osmosis water purification units. On the fourth day, they tested their combat readiness in a simulated hostile environment by traveling via convoy, building tents and responding to attacks.

“I was really proud of how the team responded to the scenarios we gave them,” said Senior Airman Bohdan Ruehle, 11th CES emergency management journeyman and event planner. “The noncommissioned officers particularly took our planned training to heart and paired it with their deployment experiences, really making an impact in readiness for the new Airmen.”

Throughout the week, the squadron rehearsed their response to oppositional forces and chemical warfare, ultimately accomplishing 167 mission-readiness training tasks.

“The exercise boosted our qualifications significantly,” said Lt. Col. Daniel R. Romero, 11th CES commander. “But the interpersonal connection we developed throughout our time here helps with our readiness at home station and deployed.”