Bridging the Ledger and the Battlefield: Capt. Terry Montgomery Named 2026 Finance Officer of the Year

FORT HOOD, T.X. — In an arena designed to test the absolute limits of physical endurance, tactical proficiency, and mental fortitude, Capt. Terry Montgomery of the 15th Finance Battalion has been named the 2026 Finance Officer of the Year.

The prestigious title was earned during the U.S. Army Finance Corps annual Finance Soldier of the Year competition, a grueling four-day Warrior Challenge that gathered 12 of the most elite finance and comptroller Soldiers from across the Army. The event serves as a high-stakes proving ground, demonstrating that modern finance professionals must be as adept in combat readiness as they are in financial management.

“Even to be chosen is an accomplishment for Soldiers,” Montgomery said, reflecting on the caliber of his peers at the competition. However, he was driven by a deep sense of pride in his unit. “There are four corps finance battalions in the active Army. The 15th Corps finance battalion is the premier battalion, and we’ll stop at no cost to prove so.”

For Montgomery and his fellow competitors, the Warrior Challenge was a relentless series of physical and mental hurdles. Day one set a punishing pace, demanding competitors navigate a rigorous obstacle course before executing critical warrior tasks and battle drills. From land navigation and detainee searches to casualty care and the rapid assembly of combat weaponry, the competitors were evaluated on their ability to operate under intense pressure.

The physical toll escalated on the second day with a grueling 12-mile ruck march that stepped off before 4 a.m. Exhausted from the march, competitors immediately transitioned into a surprise skills test covering the M4 carbine, M240 machine gun, and M320 grenade launcher.

Surviving and thriving in these conditions did not happen by accident. Montgomery credited his success to the intense preparation he and his team put in before arriving at Fort Jackson. “We went through a rigorous training cycle, and during that cycle we held each other accountable,” Montgomery explained. “We avoided excuses and remained committed to excellence.”