Utah Air National Guard joins regional partners in large-scale mass casualty exercise

Photo By Staff Sgt. Ariel Solomon | Salt Lake City International Airport staff conducts an emergency response drill involving local law enforcement, the Utah National Guard, and local fire departments responding to a simulated airline crash at the Salt Lake International Airport, May 28, 2026.(U.S. Army National Guard Photo By Staff Sgt. Ariel J. Solomon) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Staff Sgt. Ariel Solomon | Salt Lake City International Airport staff conducts an emergency response drill...... read more read more

Flames rose from a simulated aircraft wreckage site as emergency vehicles converged from every direction. Nearby, volunteer victims waited for treatment, firefighters coordinated rescue efforts, and emergency managers tracked the situation from the Emergency Operations Center.

The Utah Air National Guard joined local, state, and federal partners May 28 during Exercise Green Thunder 2026, a full-scale mass-casualty exercise at Salt Lake City International Airport designed to strengthen regional emergency response coordination and readiness.

The exercise simulated a catastrophic aircraft crash involving civilian and military passengers, requiring responders to manage fire suppression, casualty care, security operations, emergency communications, public information, and command-and-control functions.

Airmen from across the Utah Air National Guard took part in fire emergency services, medical response, security forces, emergency management, and public affairs operations. The exercise also activated emergency operations personnel, allowing agencies to practice information sharing and decision-making during a complex incident.

"Exercises like this give us the opportunity to train alongside the partners we would work with during a real-world emergency," said Col. Jeffrey Gould, 151st Wing commander. "Building those relationships before a crisis occurs improves our ability to respond quickly and effectively when lives are on the line."

Throughout the exercise, airport firefighters and regional emergency responders worked to contain simulated fires and secure the crash site while medical teams established triage and treatment areas for more than 100 simulated casualties. Security personnel maintained scene control as emergency managers coordinated resources and operational decisions.

The exercise brought together personnel from Salt Lake City International Airport, local fire departments, emergency medical services, the American Red Cross, and other response agencies. Participants trained in a realistic environment designed to test communication systems, decision-making processes, and operational coordination.

Public affairs personnel also participated in the exercise, supporting simulated media operations and public information requirements. Accurate communication remains a critical component of emergency response, helping ensure timely information reaches the public and responding organizations.

From the flightline to the Emergency Operations Center, Exercise Green Thunder tested the plans, procedures, and relationships that support effective emergency response.

Although the crash scenario was fictional, the lessons learned were real.

Exercise Green Thunder 2026 reinforced a simple principle shared by every organization involved: no single agency responds to a major disaster alone. Success depends on preparation, trust, and working together when it matters most.