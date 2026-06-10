325th LRS Airmen conduct combat offload Method B training at Tyndall AFB

Photo By Senior Airman Victoria Moehlman | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Edric Cardona, 96th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, conducts preflight checks on a C-130H Hercules aircraft assigned to the 934th Airlift Wing, Minneapolis-St. Paul Joint Air Reserve Station, Minnesota, during a combat offload Method B training at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, June 2, 2026. These checks were part of an integrated training exercise designed to ensure mission readiness and validate rapid mobility capabilities in a simulated contingency environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoria Moehlman) see less | View Image Page

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. —The 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron’s air transportation team successfully completed combat offload Method B training on June 2, 2026, at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, showcasing the team’s ability to rapidly generate combat air power and sustain operations from dispersed locations.

A combat offload Method B is a specialized procedure used in deployed environments to quickly drop supplies without relying on extensive ground support infrastructure. Instead of using traditional equipment to lower cargo, pallets are rolled directly from the aircraft’s ramp onto the runway while the aircraft is actively taxiing.

Loadmasters and a C-130H Hercules from the 96th Airlift Squadron, Minneapolis-St. Paul Air Reserve Station, Minnesota, supported the training, allowing the LRS personnel to receive realistic, hands-on experience unloading barrels and dunnage from the heavy aircraft’s ramp.

Though this was the transportation team’s first time executing this training together, they were able to pull from their NCO’s experience and develop solutions to potential barriers before they occurred.

“With this being the team’s first time doing a Method B combat offload, one of the biggest challenges we faced was communication with the aircrew while engines were running,” said Senior Airman Christopher Geer, 325th LRS air transportation technician. “We overcame that by conducting multiple dry runs beforehand and ensured everyone understood their roles and responsibilities. Once we got into position, it was all about trusting the process and maintaining situational awareness.”

Despite the roar of the engines and complex safety protocols, the training allowed the 325th LRS to develop proficiency in expeditionary logistics and strengthen interoperability with the 96th AS. Following the training, participants conducted a debrief with the aircrew to compare perspectives, discuss lessons learned and identify adjustments that could improve communication and efficiency for future operations.

“The lessons learned reinforced the value of preparation and repetition,” said Townsend. “We ran through dry runs in the cargo yard, so them being able to go out there behind the plane and execute flawlessly the first time was a very proud moment for me…There is nothing like standing behind a C-130 that’s actively taxiing and offloading cargo off the back of the ramp.”

As the Air Force continues to emphasize Agile Combat Employment concepts, Tyndall’s growth as a combat-coded installation makes expeditionary readiness training critical.

"Mastering these combat offload procedures ensures our team remains mission-capable anywhere in the world," Townsend said. "It directly supports our combat employment strategy, guaranteeing we can safely deliver the cargo required to sustain lethal airpower, no matter the environment."