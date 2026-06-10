FAFB elementary students channel Freedom 250 through art

The contest, hosted by the 92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs team, aligned with the overall patriotic theme and tone of SkyFest 2026 air show and open house, which took place June 6 – 7. In addition to celebrating America’s 250th anniversary, June 6th also marked the 82nd anniversary of D-Day.



Jennifer Foland, 92nd ARW school liaison program manager, said the art contest allowed military children a special opportunity to express their lived military family experience through their art.



“Military-connected children serve alongside their families, often moving six to eight times during their school years,” Foland said. “This journey gives them a unique, deeply personal view of what it means to be an American—a perspective that shines through in their artwork, whether depicting America’s 250th birthday or the spirit of aviation.”



Contest organizers coordinated with air show staff to feature the contest artwork during the air show in the Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math (STEAM) Hangar.



Airmen from various Team Fairchild units graded the artwork in four categories: theme alignment, creative vision, visual impact, and the “heart” factor. A winner was selected from each grade, and one overall winner was named “best in show”. Winners received special recognition from Col. Chad. Cisewski, 92nd ARW commander, who visited the school and presented the winners with award certificates and wing patches.



According to 2nd Lt. Katherine Reid, 92nd ARW public affairs officer and art contest organizer, this event also encouraged community participation in the air show.



“We were so happy to see how the contest directly connected our youngest community members with SkyFest,” Reid said. “It allowed them to contribute to the air show’s success and gave air show attendees the opportunity to see their amazing artwork.”



The works of art remained on display during the two-day air show, allowing an estimated 47,000 visitors to see the students’ artwork proudly on display.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2026 Date Posted: 06.10.2026 17:38 Story ID: 567387 Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FAFB elementary students channel Freedom 250 through art, by Amn Audrey McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.