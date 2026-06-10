Davis-Monthan fire personnel and lifeguards train for water emergencies

Photo By Senior Airman Christopher Ornelas | Lifeguards assigned to the 355th Force Support Squadron simulate a response to a water emergency at the base pool at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 9, 2026. The training strengthened coordination between lifeguards and Davis-Monthan Fire Department personnel during emergency response procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Ornelas Jr.) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Senior Airman Christopher Ornelas | Lifeguards assigned to the 355th Force Support Squadron simulate a response to a water...... read more read more

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. —Davis-Monthan Fire Department personnel and base lifeguards trained together to strengthen their response to water emergencies at the base pool at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 9, 2026.

The training focused on improving coordination before the summer swimming season, when families are more likely to spend time at pools, lakes and other recreational water areas. Participants validated notification procedures, clarified each team’s role during a water emergency and practiced integrated resuscitation efforts.

“The purpose of today’s training was to build that interoperability bridge between us as firefighters and our base lifeguards for the event of a real-life water emergency,” said Staff Sgt. Shaquille Montague a fire inspector assigned to the 355th Civil Engineering Squadron. “When that real-world emergency happens, we want to make sure there is seamless communication and a smooth transition to transfer them to an advanced life support unit.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more children ages 1-4 die from drowning than any other cause of death. The CDC also lists drowning as the second-leading cause of unintentional injury death for children ages 5-14.

Montague said increased activity around water during the summer months can raise the potential for emergencies, making preparation and prevention critical.

“Water safety is everyone’s responsibility,” Montague said. “If you have children in the pool, make sure there is a water watcher, an adult or someone watching them with no distractions. A water emergency happens silently.”

Montague emphasized that swimming in open water is different from swimming in a pool and requires additional awareness. He also recommended having a plan to address potential safety hazards before entering the water instead of as an afterthought.

“People often think a drowning person will be splashing and screaming for help, but in reality, it is quiet and happens in seconds,” Montague said. “Thinking about it beforehand, like securing the pool gates, learning CPR and establishing ground rules, is what actually saves lives.”

Through continued training, Davis-Monthan Fire Department personnel and base lifeguards aim to build confidence in each other’s abilities before an emergency occurs. Montague thanked the base lifeguards for partnering with the fire department and encouraged the Davis-Monthan community to stay alert as temperatures rise.

“To anyone reading,” Montague said, “stay hydrated, look out for one another and let’s make this a fun, safe summer season.”