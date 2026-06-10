Photo By Capt. Emerson Marcus | A photo of the Hawthorne Army Depot parade field in Hawthorne, Nevada, Jun. 6, 2026....... read more read more Photo By Capt. Emerson Marcus | A photo of the Hawthorne Army Depot parade field in Hawthorne, Nevada, Jun. 6, 2026. The Nevada National Guard is set to host its 28th annual Flag Day Ceremony and the U.S. Army’s 251st Birthday celebration at 10 a.m. on Sunday, June 14, at the Hawthorne Army Depot parade field, 925 E. Street. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Emerson Marcus) see less | View Image Page

Nevada National Guard to hold annual celebration of Flag Day, U.S. Army’s birthday Sunday at Hawthorne Army Depot Your browser does not support the audio element.

HAWTHORNE — The Nevada National Guard is set to host its 28th annual Flag Day Ceremony and the U.S. Army’s 251st Birthday celebration at 10 a.m. on Sunday, June 14, at the Hawthorne Army Depot parade field, 925 E. Street.



In the past, the Nevada National Guard held the annual Flag Day and Army Birthday at the Capitol building in Carson City. This year, given the Nevada Army National Guard’s largescale training exercise, Desert Forge, held in Hawthorne, members of the Nevada Army National Guard will be in Hawthorne, Nevada, ‘America’s Patriotic Home,’ at the U.S. Army’s largest ammunition depot.



“We are extremely honored to hold this year’s Flag Day and Army Birthday event at the state’s largest U.S. Army post,” said Brig. Gen. Randy Lau, Nevada National Guard land component commander. “Hawthorne plays an enormous part in our country’s national defense, and the Nevada Army National Guard is excited to bring this year’s event to ‘America’s Patriotic Home.’”



The celebration coincides with the Desert Forge Exercise, the Nevada Army Guard’s largest and most complex exercise in more than a quarter-century. About 1,000 Soldiers will participate in the exercise, including command staff and higher headquarters, military police, sustainment, combat engineers, Army aviation, expeditionary signal units, and public affairs. The celebration will serve as a public culmination for the exercise.



“The Hawthorne Army Depot and the community of Hawthorne are excited to host this year’s annual Flag Day and Army Birthday celebration,” said Courtney Isom, Commander’s Representative, Hawthorne Army Depot. “With so many events this year celebrating our nation’s 250th birthday, we are honored to kickstart these festivities leading up to our nation’s semiquincentennial right here in Hawthorne.”



WHAT – Nevada Guard’s 28th annual Flag Day ceremony and recognition of the U.S. Army’s 251st birthday celebration

WHEN – 10 a.m., Sunday, June 14

WHERE – Hawthorne Army Depot parade field, 925 E. Street.

WHY – To commemorate the U.S. Flag and recognize the Army’s 251st birthday, an America 250 Nevada official event

MEDIA – Welcome to attend. Please RSVP in advance to Capt. Emerson Marcus. If you can’t send a reporter, we can send video/photos for your Sunday broadcasts. Please provide contact to send media packages.



The U.S. Army is two years older than the U.S. Flag and a year older than the nation. A resolution of the Continental Congress authorized 10 companies of riflemen on June 14, 1775, to establish the U.S. Army. Two years later, the Continental Congress passed the first Flag Act and adopted the stars-and-stripes design as our nation’s flag. In 1949, President Harry Truman signed an act of Congress designating June 14 at National Flag Day.



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