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    Fort Knox to celebrate America 250 with July 4 Freedom Fest

    Fort Knox to celebrate America 250 with July 4 Freedom Fest

    Photo By Savannah Baird | The 2026 Freedom Fest celebration is set to take place at Fort Knox, Kentucky July 4,...... read more read more

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2026

    Story by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    Fort Knox, Ky. — Fort Knox officials say this year’s Freedom Fest, held at Brooks Field on July 4, will be the installation’s biggest and brightest Independence Day event to date.

    The annual celebration of America’s independence will kick off at Brooks Field beginning at 6 p.m. and will feature an expanded kids’ zone with new inflatables, an obstacle course and other activities.

    Attendees can also expect a variety of live cover music, a mechanical bull and climbing wall. Fort Knox’s 905th Military Working Dog Detachment will perform a K-9 demonstration during the event.

    The Salute to the Nation Ceremony, beginning at 9 p.m., will include the traditional parade of state and territorial flags with the firing of 51 artillery cannon rounds - one for each state and a final round for the six U.S. territories.

    The event will conclude with a fireworks finale beginning at about 10 p.m. According to Fort Knox Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation officials, this year’s finale will be the most breathtaking yet.

    Sequence of events:

    • Inflatables: open 6:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
    • Kids activities and tattoos: open 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
    • Live Music: 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
    • Military Working Dog Demonstration: 7:30 p.m. – 8:00p.m.
    • Salute to the Nation Ceremony: 9:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
    • Fireworks finale: 10 p.m. – until complete

    The event is free and open to the public, and a wide variety of festival-style foods and beverages will be available for purchase. Officials are encouraging attendees to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets for seating. Pets and personal fireworks are not permitted. Coolers, backpacks and bags are subject to inspection.

    Those wishing to gain access to the installation for the event must present a Kentucky REAL ID or a valid license with approved supplemental documentation. For more information and a list of acceptable supplemental documents, visit https://home.army.mil/knox/about/Garrison/directorate-emergency-services/physical-security-division/access-control.

    *VisitFort Knox Newsatwww.army.mil/knoxfor all Central Kentucky's latest military news and information.*

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 13:12
    Story ID: 567345
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 19
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort Knox to celebrate America 250 with July 4 Freedom Fest, by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Knox to celebrate America 250 with July 4 Freedom Fest

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    Fort Knox, Kentucky, Garrison, Army, IMCOM, AMC, America 250

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