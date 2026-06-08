Simulation center provides corpsmen essential transport care training at Camp Lejeune

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Woods | Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Paige Stallings, assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 24, intubates a simulated casualty during an En Route care (ERC) training at the Healthcare Simulation and Bioskills Center, on June 5, 2026. The ERC program is designed to train hospital corpsmen on necessary en route care, integrating high-fidelity simulators and hands-on training. Final testing for the ERC course was hosted by the Naval Medical Center Healthcare Simulation and Bioskills Center (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Woods) see less | View Image Page

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. – Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune’s Healthcare Simulation and Bioskills Center hosted the final stage of En Route Care (ERC) training for corpsmen across Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune.

The ERC program is designed to train hospital corpsmen on medical care provided during transport; the testing on June 6, 2026, integrated high-tech simulators and hands-on training.

“The goal of the En Route Care program is expose corpsmen to realistic simulations similar to what they can expect during their duties,” said Navy Lieutenant Antonio DeJesus, 2nd Medical Battalion En Route Care program director.

DeJesus and his team began utilizing the medical center’s simulation - or SIM - center to allow the corpsmen a more professional environment where they could practice and hone necessary en route care skills.

“The SIM center provides an opportunity for the corpsmen to be exposed to high fidelity mannequins,” said Lt. Dejesus. “They can push medications, get realistic patient reactions when patients crash, and learn to think through clinical processes. All of that leads to more knowledge and a better skillset that can be applied in the real world.”

Testing included multiple stations where corpsman could perform different components of care often times administered during transport, in this case specifically air transport. The SIM Center’s aviation simulator mimics real-life environments, giving corpsmen the opportunity to provide care in settings where they may have to overcome distractions such as loud sounds or limited space

“The V-22 Osprey simulator provides a realistic en route care transportation environment. We also had stations focused on chest tube insertion, an airway skills station, and advanced monitoring station,” said Hospital Corpsman 2nd class Garrett Whittemore, 2nd Medical Battalion program manager.

The SIM center’s medical manikins and simulators provide more than just a realistic training environment for the corpsman, but also a chance for successes and failures build their skillset for real life deployment.

“It’s hard to find an environment where we can allow people to fail comfortably,” said DeJesus. “But that’s how you get better. The SIM center staff provides valuable feedback for the corpsmen to learn from, and [the staff] provides an outside perspective that enhances both [our] students and trainers, as well as the program as a whole.”

As the SIM center continues to serve as a training location for corpsmen to learn necessary lifesaving care skills, Sailors and Marines can look forward to utilizing it more as their skills continue to grow.

“The students aren’t the only ones who use the sim center,” says Whittemore. “We, as practicing ERC members, use it as well. It provides the most advanced resources in the area and gives us the most accurate clinical picture of what our learned methods will look like in action.”

The SIM Center opened at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune in 2023. Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune has provided more than 80 years of dedicated, passionate care for warfighters and beneficiaries at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune.